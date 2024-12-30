The Sentry 2025: Betting Odds and How to Watch

The PGA Tour is back with a signature event, The Sentry at the Plantation Course at Kapalua.

See how to watch the event, and check out the golf betting odds available at FanDuel Sportsbook to stay up to date.

How to Watch The Sentry 2025

Here's how to watch and listen to each round of this week's event.

Round 1 - Thursday, January 2nd

Television

6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. (Golf Channel or NBC Sports app)

PGA TOUR LIVE

12:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. (Featured Group Coverage on ESPN+)

PGA TOUR RADIO

4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. (SiriusXM)

Round 2 - Friday, January 3rd

Television

6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. (Golf Channel or NBC Sports app)

PGA TOUR LIVE

12:45 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. (Featured Group Coverage on ESPN+)

PGA TOUR RADIO

4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. (SiriusXM)

Round 3 - Saturday, January 4th

Television

4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. (NBC, Peacock, NBC Sports App)

6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. (Golf Channel or NBC Sports App)

PGA TOUR LIVE

1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. (Featured Group Coverage on ESPN+)

PGA TOUR RADIO

3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. (SiriusXM)

Round 4 - Sunday, January 5th

Television

4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. (NBC, Peacock, NBC Sports App)

6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. (Golf Channel or NBC Sports App)

PGA TOUR LIVE

1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. (Featured Group Coverage on ESPN+)

PGA TOUR RADIO

3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. (SiriusXM)

The Sentry Betting Odds

Here are the odds for The Sentry, as of Monday, December 30th. For current golf odds, head to FanDuel Sportsbook.

The Sentry FanDuel Sportsbook Odds Xander Schauffele +500 Collin Morikawa +1000 Justin Thomas +1000 Ludvig Åberg +1600 Hideki Matsuyama +1800 Sungjae Im +1800 Patrick Cantlay +1800 View Full Table ChevronDown

