Golf

The Sentry 2025: Betting Odds and How to Watch

Brandon Gdula
Brandon Gdula@gdula13

The Sentry 2025: Betting Odds and How to Watch

The PGA Tour is back with a signature event, The Sentry at the Plantation Course at Kapalua.

See how to watch the event, and check out the golf betting odds available at FanDuel Sportsbook to stay up to date.

How to Watch The Sentry 2025

Here's how to watch and listen to each round of this week's event.

Round 1 - Thursday, January 2nd

Television

  • 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. (Golf Channel or NBC Sports app)

PGA TOUR LIVE

  • 12:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. (Featured Group Coverage on ESPN+)

PGA TOUR RADIO

  • 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. (SiriusXM)

Round 2 - Friday, January 3rd

Television

  • 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. (Golf Channel or NBC Sports app)

PGA TOUR LIVE

  • 12:45 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. (Featured Group Coverage on ESPN+)

PGA TOUR RADIO

  • 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. (SiriusXM)

Round 3 - Saturday, January 4th

Television

  • 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. (NBC, Peacock, NBC Sports App)
  • 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. (Golf Channel or NBC Sports App)

PGA TOUR LIVE

  • 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. (Featured Group Coverage on ESPN+)

PGA TOUR RADIO

  • 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. (SiriusXM)

Round 4 - Sunday, January 5th

Television

  • 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. (NBC, Peacock, NBC Sports App)
  • 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. (Golf Channel or NBC Sports App)

PGA TOUR LIVE

  • 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. (Featured Group Coverage on ESPN+)

PGA TOUR RADIO

  • 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. (SiriusXM)

The Sentry Betting Odds

Here are the odds for The Sentry, as of Monday, December 30th. For current golf odds, head to FanDuel Sportsbook.

The Sentry
FanDuel Sportsbook Odds
Xander Schauffele+500
Collin Morikawa+1000
Justin Thomas+1000
Ludvig Åberg+1600
Hideki Matsuyama+1800
Sungjae Im+1800
Patrick Cantlay+1800

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You'll receive $250 in Bonus Bets if your first bet of $5+ wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for more golf betting opportunities? Check out all the golf odds and markets at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

