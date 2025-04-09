The Masters Tournament: Hole-in-One History and Betting Odds

The Masters Tournament is nearing 100 years old, but despite that lengthy history, there haven't been too many aces carded at Augusta National since the tournament began back in 1934.

Here's a look at the history of the hole-in-one at The Masters Tournament as well as the betting odds that it happens in 2025.

How Many Holes-in-One Have There Been at The Masters Tournament?

As of the 88th playing of The Masters in 2024, there have been 34 aces recorded in history.

Which Golfers Have Made a Hole-in-One at The Masters?

Here's the full list of golfers with an ace at Augusta National, including the year and hole of their hole-in-one. The list is sorted by the most recent ace.

How Often Is There a Hole-in-One at The Masters?

Since 1934, there have been a total of 34 aces at Augusta during The Masters in 88 events (the Masters was canceled from 1943 to 1945 due to World War II).

This is an average of 0.39 aces per event. However, eight years have seen multiple aces.

As a result, there has been at least one ace in 24 of 88 Masters Tournaments (27.3%).

In the last 25 years (2000 through 2024), there have been a total of 20 aces carded at The Masters, including six years with multiple holes-in-one.

That leaves 12 of the last 25 years with at least one ace (48.0%).

The Masters: Hole-in-One Betting Odds

