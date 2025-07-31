NFL Hall of Fame Game Preseason Best Bets: Lions vs. Chargers

The first preseason game ahead of the 2025 NFL season is set to take place today, pitting the Los Angeles Chargers against the Detroit Lions in this year's iteration of the Hall of Fame Game.

Uncertainty surrounding which players will suit up and get playing time can make betting on preseason games a bit tough, but we'll take a look at what we know for both teams to try to find value.

Using the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook as a guide, here are the best bets for the Hall of Fame Game matchup between the Chargers and Lions.

NFL Preseason Hall of Fame Game Betting Picks for Chargers vs. Lions

There understandably aren't player props available for Thursday's Hall of Fame Game, but there are team props available. With the Chargers announcing that Trey Lance will draw the start at quarterback, I see some value in backing LA to accumulate 125-plus rushing yards.

While Lance has made just five starts in his career, the former first-round pick is capable of being a threat with his legs, and head coach Jim Harbaugh indicated that Lance will play into the third quarter. Aside from Lance getting at least a half of action, the Chargers have a few capable running backs who should help contribute toward the team's rushing total.

Even though it remains to be seen if he suits up and plays, rookie first-round pick Omarion Hampton could make his preseason debut on Thursday. Along with Hampton, the Bolts have Hassan Haskins and Kimani Vidal in their running back room behind Hampton and veteran Najee Harris, so Los Angeles should have no issues pounding the rock in this exhibition matchup.

On the other side of things, I'll place some confidence in the Lions' aerial attack by taking them to total 200-plus receiving yards. Considering that Jared Goff won't be active on Thursday, we should expect Hendon Hooker and Kyle Allen to split playing time under center for Detroit.

After sitting out his rookie season in 2023 following a knee injury he suffered in college, Hooker was solid in the preseason last year, completing 29 of his 44 pass attempts for 300 yards, 1 touchdown, and 1 interception. Hooker saw limited action in 2024 for the Lions, going 6 for 9 for 62 yards, but he became an extremely efficient passer in his final two collegiate seasons at Tennessee, accruing 6,080 passing yards, 58 passing touchdowns, and only 5 interceptions.

As for Allen, he's become a journeyman quarterback since making 12 starts for the Carolina Panthers in 2019, but he completed 20 of his 28 pass attempts for 261 yards, 1 touchdown, and 1 interception across his two preseason appearances for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2024. Aside from Detroit having two formidable signal-callers operating their offense, we should see rookies Isaac TeSlaa and Dominic Lovett get some run at receiver alongside Ronnie Bell and Malik Taylor.

