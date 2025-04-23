5 Best Bets and Predictions for the 2025 LPGA Chevron Championship

The first women's golf major in 2025 has arrived: The Chevron Championship.

The event is held at The Club at Carlton Woods in The Woodlands, Texas, which has hosted since 2023.

Here's all you need to know.

All golf odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

The Chevron Championship Info

The Club at Carlton Woods (Nicklaus) Course Info

Data from GCSAA unless otherwise noted.

Par : 72

: 72 Distance : 6,911 yards (long)

: 6,911 yards (long) Average Green Size : 6,800 square feet (large)

: 6,800 square feet (large) Green Type : Bermuda

: Bermuda Stimpmeter : N/A

: N/A Recent Winning Scores: -13, -10

Betting Picks for the 2025 Chevron Championship

These picks stand out relative to their FanDuel Sportsbook golf betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Jeeno Thitikul

Odds To Win The Chevron Championship (+800)

To Finish Top 10 (-110)

There's a big two at the top of the board this week with Jeeno Thitikul and Nelly Korda, the defending champion. Both are +800 to win this week, per the odds from FanDuel Sportsbook.

While it's true that no golfer in the field has better strokes gained data at this course than Korda the last two years (last year's winner and solo 3rd the year prior), Thitikul has also played well at the Chevron, finishing T4 in 2023 and solo 12th in 2024.

Thitikul is the top golfer in my power ratings (dating back the last year and adjusting for field strength and recency) and thus rates out more likely to win this week than Korda across thousands of simulations after accounting for course setup.

Thitikul has made 18 of 22 career cuts in majors with 11 top-25s. A first major seems like a matter of time, and her play on longer tracks the last year bodes well for her this week, though Korda is also shaping up well at the top.

Lydia Ko

Odds To Win The Chevron Championship (+1400)

To Finish Top 10 (+140)

Another option at the top alongside Thitikul and Korda who stands out before a big tier drop is Lydia Ko.

Ko has three majors to her name, including the Chevron (at a different course) back in 2016, and will be playing in her 62nd career major. Ko has 18 career top-10s in majors and 12 total top-five finishes.

Ko won the 2024 AIG Women's Open, her first major win since 2016, by erasing a three-shot deficit after 54 holes and going on to win by two shots.

She's got a win already this year (the HSBC Women's World Championship) and two more top-10s in four starts. Ko won gold at the Olympics and very much deserves attention at the top.

Thitikul, Korda, and Ko really stand out in a tier of their own, and I want to make that clear. The simulation odds and the betting odds all agree.

You'll likely be choosing just one, but they all have a strong case at these numbers, according to my simulation model.

My preference is Thitikul, but all three rate out really well compared to the field at the moment.

Charley Hull

Odds To Win The Chevron Championship (+2500)

To Finish Top 10 (+230)

To Finish Top 20 (-105)

Can Charley Hull finally break through and win a major? Yeah, the data thinks so.

She's got three runner-up finishes and 9 total top-10s in 55 career starts.

Last year, Hull finished top-25 in four of five majors (she missed the cut at the Evian Championship otherwise) for some of the best overall major form of any player in 2024.

Hull missed the cut in 2023 at the Chevron (shooting 79-71) but bounced back with a T23 (74-71) last year.

Hull's tee-to-green game checks out across the board (17th in distance, 13th in GIR percentage, and 14th in scrambling).

Ruoning Yin

Odds To Win The Chevron Championship (+4500)

To Finish Top 10 (+330)

To Finish Top 20 (+140)

Ruoning Yin is a former major winner (the 2023 Women's PGA Championship) and finished T2 at the AIG Women's Open last year for a strong major season (T23 at the Chevron, T12 at the U.S. Women's Open, and T24 at the Women's PGA Championship otherwise).

Yin's stats are just okay across the board, but she has played like a top-10 player at longer tracks over the last calendar year in terms of strokes gained per round.

My model is showing some value for Yin at this +4500 number.

Hye-Jin Choi

Odds To Win The Chevron Championship (+8000)

To Finish Top 10 (+500)

To Finish Top 20 (+190)

With odds this long, I'm more interested in a finishing position market for Hye-Jin Choi, who has played some pretty consistent golf in majors.

Choi has 24 major starts and 21 made cuts with 10 top-25s and 4 top-10s. In 2024, she finished top-20 in two of five majors and made four cuts.

Last year, Choi finished T46 at the Chevron but was 17th in 2023 here.

Choi ranks 26th in GIR this season and 14th in putts per GIR; irons and putting are the recipe for volatility in the good sense.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $250 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for more golf betting opportunities? Check out all the golf odds and markets at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.