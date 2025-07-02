Astros vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 2

Odds updated as of 5:13 a.m.

In MLB action on Wednesday, the Houston Astros face the Colorado Rockies.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Astros vs Rockies Game Info

Houston Astros (51-34) vs. Colorado Rockies (19-66)

Date: Wednesday, July 2, 2025

Wednesday, July 2, 2025 Time: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: COLR and SCHN

Astros vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: HOU: (-260) | COL: (+215)

HOU: (-260) | COL: (+215) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (-178) | COL: +1.5 (+146)

HOU: -1.5 (-178) | COL: +1.5 (+146) Total: 11 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Astros vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Hunter Brown (Astros) - 8-3, 1.74 ERA vs Austin Gomber (Rockies) - 0-1, 6.14 ERA

The Astros will call on Hunter Brown (8-3) versus the Rockies and Austin Gomber (0-1). Brown and his team have a record of 10-6-0 against the spread when he starts. Brown's team has won 76.9% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (10-3). The Rockies have a 1-2-0 ATS record in Gomber's three starts with a set spread. The Rockies are 1-2 in Gomber's three starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Astros vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Astros win (71.4%)

Astros vs Rockies Moneyline

Colorado is a +215 underdog on the moneyline, while Houston is a -260 favorite on the road.

Astros vs Rockies Spread

The Rockies are hosting the Astros, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Rockies are -178 to cover the spread, and the Astros are +146.

Astros vs Rockies Over/Under

A combined run total of 11 has been set for Astros-Rockies on July 2, with the over at -114 and the under at -106.

Bet on Houston Astros vs. Colorado Rockies on FanDuel today!

Astros vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Astros have been chosen as favorites in 59 games this year and have walked away with the win 36 times (61%) in those games.

Houston has played as a favorite of -260 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

The Astros' games have gone over the total in 33 of their 84 opportunities.

The Astros are 43-41-0 against the spread in their 84 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rockies are 17-63 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 21.2% of those games).

Colorado is 5-29 (winning only 14.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +215 or longer.

The Rockies have played in 83 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 33 times (33-47-3).

The Rockies have a 32-51-0 record ATS this season.

Astros Player Leaders

Isaac Paredes is batting .251 with 10 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 43 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .356 while slugging .462.

Among all qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 96th in batting average, 40th in on-base percentage, and 50th in slugging.

Jose Altuve has 10 doubles, 13 home runs and 28 walks. He's batting .257 and slugging .413 with an on-base percentage of .317.

His batting average is 79th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 103rd, and his slugging percentage 90th.

Jake Meyers has 82 hits this season and has a slash line of .301/.360/.390.

Yainer Diaz has 10 home runs, 34 RBI and a batting average of .239 this season.

Rockies Player Leaders

Hunter Goodman has a team-best OBP (.337) and slugging percentage (.532), and paces the Rockies in hits (85, while batting .290).

Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average places him 22nd, his on-base percentage ranks 65th, and he is 13th in slugging.

Goodman takes an eight-game hitting streak into this game. In his last 10 games he is hitting .293 with a double, five home runs, four walks and 10 RBIs.

Jordan Beck has 17 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 21 walks while hitting .274. He's slugging .474 with an on-base percentage of .331.

He ranks 50th in batting average, 74th in on-base percentage and 40th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Mickey Moniak is batting .236 with seven doubles, five triples, 11 home runs and 14 walks.

Ryan McMahon has 12 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 43 walks while batting .219.

Astros vs Rockies Head to Head

7/1/2025: 6-5 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

6-5 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 6/26/2024: 7-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

7-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 6/25/2024: 5-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

5-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 4/28/2024: 8-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 16, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

8-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 16, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190) 4/27/2024: 12-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 16.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

12-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 16.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 7/19/2023: 4-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

4-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 7/18/2023: 4-3 COL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

4-3 COL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 7/5/2023: 6-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

6-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 7/4/2023: 4-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!