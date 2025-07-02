Braves vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 2

Odds updated as of 5:13 a.m.

The Atlanta Braves will take on the Los Angeles Angels in MLB action on Wednesday.

Braves vs Angels Game Info

Atlanta Braves (38-46) vs. Los Angeles Angels (42-42)

Date: Wednesday, July 2, 2025

Wednesday, July 2, 2025 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: FDSSO and FDSW

Braves vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ATL: (-136) | LAA: (+116)

ATL: (-136) | LAA: (+116) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+140) | LAA: +1.5 (-170)

ATL: -1.5 (+140) | LAA: +1.5 (-170) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Braves vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Didier Fuentes (Braves) - 0-2, 10.80 ERA vs Yusei Kikuchi (Angels) - 3-6, 2.79 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Didier Fuentes (0-2) to the mound, while Yusei Kikuchi (3-6) will get the nod for the Angels. Fuentes has a record of 0-2-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Fuentes' team lost his only start as a favorite this season. The Angels are 11-6-0 against the spread when Kikuchi starts. The Angels have a 4-8 record in Kikuchi's 12 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Braves vs Angels Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Braves win (63.4%)

Braves vs Angels Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Braves-Angels, Atlanta is the favorite at -136, and Los Angeles is +116 playing on the road.

Braves vs Angels Spread

The Braves are hosting the Angels and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Braves are +140 to cover the runline, with the Angels being -170.

Braves vs Angels Over/Under

The over/under for Braves-Angels on July 2 is 9.5. The over is -104, and the under is -118.

Braves vs Angels Betting Trends

The Braves have been victorious in 33, or 53.2%, of the 62 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Atlanta has been victorious 25 times in 47 chances when named as a favorite of at least -136 on the moneyline.

The Braves and their opponents have hit the over in 29 of their 80 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Braves are 36-44-0 against the spread in their 80 games that had a posted line this season.

The Angels have compiled a 31-33 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 48.4% of those games).

Los Angeles has a 24-25 record (winning 49% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +116 or longer.

The Angels have played in 83 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 43 times (43-38-2).

The Angels have collected a 45-38-0 record ATS this season.

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson has 82 hits, which ranks first among Atlanta hitters this season, while batting .262 with 36 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .366 and a slugging percentage of .473.

Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 69th, his on-base percentage ranks 26th, and he is 42nd in slugging.

Olson hopes to build on an eight-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is hitting .308 with three doubles, seven walks and three RBIs.

Marcell Ozuna leads Atlanta with an OBP of .369 this season while batting .244 with 58 walks and 35 runs scored. He's slugging .392.

He is 111th in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage and 112th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Austin Riley has hit 12 homers with a team-high .430 SLG this season.

Riley brings a three-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with a double, a walk and an RBI.

Ozzie Albies is batting .224 with a .296 OBP and 28 RBI for Atlanta this season.

Albies has hit safely in four straight games. In his last five games he is batting .222 with a walk.

Angels Player Leaders

Taylor Ward is batting .217 with 20 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 33 walks. He's slugging .479 with an on-base percentage of .292.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average ranks 145th, his on-base percentage ranks 140th, and he is 36th in slugging.

Ward heads into this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .316 with four doubles, a home run, three walks and four RBIs.

Nolan Schanuel has a .364 OBP while slugging .404. Both lead his team. He has a batting average of .273.

Including all qualifying players, his batting average places him 52nd, his on-base percentage ranks 28th, and he is 100th in slugging.

Jo Adell has racked up 60 hits, a team-best for the Angels.

Zach Neto is hitting .268 with 15 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 11 walks.

Braves vs Angels Head to Head

7/1/2025: 4-0 LAA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

4-0 LAA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 8/18/2024: 3-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

3-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 8/17/2024: 11-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

11-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 8/16/2024: 3-2 LAA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

3-2 LAA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 8/2/2023: 12-5 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

12-5 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 8/1/2023: 5-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

5-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 7/31/2023: 4-1 LAA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

4-1 LAA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 7/24/2022: 9-1 LAA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

9-1 LAA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 7/23/2022: 7-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

