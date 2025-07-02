Mariners vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 2

Odds updated as of 5:13 a.m.

Wednesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Seattle Mariners and the Kansas City Royals.

All the info you need to make smart bets on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Mariners vs Royals Game Info

Seattle Mariners (44-41) vs. Kansas City Royals (40-46)

Date: Wednesday, July 2, 2025

Wednesday, July 2, 2025 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: ROOT Sports NW and FDSKC

Mariners vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SEA: (-190) | KC: (+160)

SEA: (-190) | KC: (+160) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+114) | KC: +1.5 (-137)

SEA: -1.5 (+114) | KC: +1.5 (-137) Total: 7 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Mariners vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Logan Gilbert (Mariners) - 2-2, 3.55 ERA vs Noah Cameron (Royals) - 2-4, 2.79 ERA

The Mariners will give the nod to Logan Gilbert (2-2, 3.55 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Royals will counter with Noah Cameron (2-4, 2.79 ERA). Gilbert's team is 4-5-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Gilbert's team has a record of 6-3 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. When Cameron starts, the Royals have gone 5-4-0 against the spread. The Royals have a 2-5 record in Cameron's seven starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Mariners vs Royals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mariners win (64.8%)

Mariners vs Royals Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Mariners vs. Royals reveal Seattle as the favorite (-190) and Kansas City as the underdog (+160) on the road.

Mariners vs Royals Spread

The Royals are at the Mariners, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Royals are +114 to cover the spread, and the Mariners are -137.

Mariners vs Royals Over/Under

A total of 7 runs has been set for the Mariners-Royals contest on July 2, with the over available at -118 and the under at -104.

Bet on Seattle Mariners vs. Kansas City Royals on FanDuel today!

Mariners vs Royals Betting Trends

The Mariners have been chosen as favorites in 53 games this year and have walked away with the win 29 times (54.7%) in those games.

This season Seattle has come away with a win two times in four chances when named as a favorite of at least -190 on the moneyline.

The Mariners and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 46 of their 83 opportunities.

The Mariners are 36-47-0 against the spread in their 83 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Royals have been the underdog on the moneyline 53 total times this season. They've gone 25-28 in those games.

Kansas City has a 2-2 record (winning 50% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +160 or longer.

The Royals have had an over/under set by bookmakers 85 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 33 of those games (33-50-2).

The Royals have covered 51.8% of their games this season, going 44-41-0 against the spread.

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh has 85 hits, which is best among Seattle hitters this season, while batting .272 with 49 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .383 and a slugging percentage of .641.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 53rd in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.

Julio Rodriguez has hit 11 homers this season while driving in 42 runs. He's batting .255 this season and slugging .401 with an on-base percentage of .312.

Among qualifying hitters, he is 84th in batting average, 108th in on-base percentage and 102nd in slugging percentage.

J.P. Crawford leads Seattle in OBP (.384) this season, fueled by 84 hits.

Crawford has recorded at least one base hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .280 with an RBI.

Randy Arozarena has been key for Seattle with 76 hits, an OBP of .360 plus a slugging percentage of .427.

Arozarena heads into this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .381 with three home runs, a walk and seven RBIs.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has put up a team-high slugging percentage (.490) while pacing the Royals in hits (97). He's batting .286 and with an on-base percentage of .338.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 30th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 64th and he is 30th in slugging.

Witt hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .391 with three doubles, a home run and five RBIs.

Maikel Garcia's .367 on-base percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .309 while slugging .476.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks seventh in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage and 38th in slugging percentage.

Vinnie Pasquantino is hitting .266 with 10 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 26 walks.

Jonathan India is hitting .247 with 17 doubles, four home runs and 31 walks.

Mariners vs Royals Head to Head

7/1/2025: 6-3 KC (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

6-3 KC (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/30/2025: 6-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

6-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 6/9/2024: 6-5 SEA (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

6-5 SEA (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/8/2024: 8-4 KC (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

8-4 KC (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 6/7/2024: 10-9 KC (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

10-9 KC (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 5/15/2024: 4-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/14/2024: 4-2 KC (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

4-2 KC (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 5/13/2024: 6-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

6-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/27/2023: 3-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -330, Underdog Moneyline: +265)

3-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -330, Underdog Moneyline: +265) 8/26/2023: 15-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!