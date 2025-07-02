Dodgers vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 2

Odds updated as of 5:13 a.m.

The MLB schedule on Wednesday includes the Los Angeles Dodgers facing the Chicago White Sox.

Dodgers vs White Sox Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (54-32) vs. Chicago White Sox (28-57)

Date: Wednesday, July 2, 2025

Wednesday, July 2, 2025 Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: MLB Network, SportsNet LA, and CHSN

Dodgers vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-320) | CHW: (+260)

LAD: (-320) | CHW: (+260) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (-156) | CHW: +1.5 (+130)

LAD: -1.5 (-156) | CHW: +1.5 (+130) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Dodgers vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Clayton Kershaw (Dodgers) - 4-0, 3.03 ERA vs Sean Burke (White Sox) - 4-7, 4.22 ERA

The Dodgers will give the nod to Clayton Kershaw (4-0) versus the White Sox and Sean Burke (4-7). Kershaw and his team are 4-4-0 ATS this season when he starts. Kershaw's team has a record of 5-2 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The White Sox have a 10-4-0 ATS record in Burke's 14 starts that had a set spread. The White Sox are 7-7 in Burke's 14 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Dodgers vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Dodgers win (64%)

Dodgers vs White Sox Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Dodgers-White Sox, Los Angeles is the favorite at -320, and Chicago is +260 playing on the road.

Dodgers vs White Sox Spread

The White Sox are at +1.5 on the runline against the Dodgers. The White Sox are +130 to cover the spread, and the Dodgers are -156.

The Dodgers-White Sox contest on July 2 has been given an over/under of 9.5 runs. The over is set at -102 and the under at -120.

Dodgers vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Dodgers have won in 47, or 65.3%, of the 72 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Los Angeles has not lost in five games when named as a moneyline favorite of -320 or better.

The Dodgers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 48 of their 84 opportunities.

In 84 games with a line this season, the Dodgers have a mark of 38-46-0 against the spread.

The White Sox have compiled a 26-55 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 32.1% of those games).

Chicago has played as a moneyline underdog of +260 or longer in only two games this season, which it lost both.

In the 82 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the White Sox, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 36 times (36-42-4).

The White Sox have collected a 45-37-0 record ATS this season (covering 54.9% of the time).

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani has 95 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .637, both of which are tops among Los Angeles hitters this season. He has a .287 batting average and an on-base percentage of .387.

Among qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 28th, his on-base percentage ranks sixth, and he is third in slugging.

Mookie Betts is hitting .249 with 11 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 35 walks, while slugging .380 with an on-base percentage of .327.

Among qualifying hitters, he is 102nd in batting average, 80th in on-base percentage and 125th in slugging percentage.

Andy Pages is batting .294 with a .503 slugging percentage and 57 RBI this year.

Pages takes a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with two doubles, a walk and three RBIs.

Max Muncy has been key for Los Angeles with 64 hits, an OBP of .377 plus a slugging percentage of .461.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas has accumulated a team-best OBP (.308) and slugging percentage (.405), and leads the White Sox in hits (68, while batting .226).

Including all qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 138th in batting average, 116th in on-base percentage and 98th in slugging percentage.

Andrew Benintendi has nine doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 17 walks while batting .233. He's slugging .442 with an on-base percentage of .293.

Chase Meidroth has five doubles, two home runs and 28 walks while batting .260.

Lenyn Sosa is slugging .412 to lead his team.

Dodgers vs White Sox Head to Head

7/1/2025: 6-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -350, Underdog Moneyline: +280)

6-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -350, Underdog Moneyline: +280) 6/26/2024: 4-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

4-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 6/25/2024: 4-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

4-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 6/24/2024: 3-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

3-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 6/14/2023: 8-4 CHW (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

8-4 CHW (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 6/13/2023: 5-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

5-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 6/9/2022: 11-9 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

11-9 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 6/8/2022: 4-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

4-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 6/7/2022: 4-0 CHW (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

