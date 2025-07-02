Cubs vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 2

Odds updated as of 5:13 a.m.

In MLB action on Wednesday, the Chicago Cubs play the Cleveland Guardians.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this game.

Cubs vs Guardians Game Info

Chicago Cubs (50-35) vs. Cleveland Guardians (40-43)

Date: Wednesday, July 2, 2025

Wednesday, July 2, 2025 Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: ESPN

Cubs vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CHC: (-154) | CLE: (+130)

CHC: (-154) | CLE: (+130) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+126) | CLE: +1.5 (-152)

CHC: -1.5 (+126) | CLE: +1.5 (-152) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Cubs vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Shota Imanaga (Cubs) - 4-2, 2.54 ERA vs Tanner Bibee (Guardians) - 4-8, 3.80 ERA

The Cubs will look to Shota Imanaga (4-2) against the Guardians and Tanner Bibee (4-8). Imanaga's team is 5-4-0 against the spread in his starts this season. When Imanaga starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 4-1. The Guardians have a 7-8-0 ATS record in Bibee's 15 starts that had a set spread. The Guardians have a 2-5 record in Bibee's seven starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Cubs vs Guardians Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cubs win (64.1%)

Cubs vs Guardians Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Guardians-Cubs, Cleveland is the underdog at +130, and Chicago is -154 playing at home.

Cubs vs Guardians Spread

The Cubs are hosting the Guardians and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Cubs are +126 to cover the runline, with the Guardians being -152.

Cubs vs Guardians Over/Under

The Cubs-Guardians game on July 2 has been given an over/under of 7.5 runs. The over is set at -122 and the under at -100.

Bet on Chicago Cubs vs. Cleveland Guardians on FanDuel today!

Cubs vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Cubs have come away with 38 wins in the 54 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Chicago has a record of 20-6 when favored by -154 or more this year.

The Cubs and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 44 of their 83 opportunities.

In 83 games with a line this season, the Cubs have a mark of 42-41-0 against the spread.

The Guardians have compiled a 21-30 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 41.2% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +130 or longer, Cleveland has gone 5-11 (31.2%).

In the 81 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Guardians, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 34 times (34-44-3).

The Guardians have a 38-43-0 record ATS this season (covering 46.9% of the time).

Cubs Player Leaders

Kyle Tucker has an OPS of .926, fueled by an OBP of .393 to go with a slugging percentage of .533. He has a .290 batting average, as well.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 22nd in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage, and 12th in slugging.

Tucker has picked up at least one hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .286 with two doubles, a home run and three RBIs.

Pete Crow-Armstrong is batting .265 with 20 doubles, three triples, 21 home runs and 15 walks, while slugging .537 with an on-base percentage of .301.

He ranks 64th in batting average, 126th in on-base percentage and 11th in slugging in the majors.

Seiya Suzuki has 84 hits and is batting .258 this season.

Nico Hoerner is batting .290 with a .335 OBP and 35 RBI for Chicago this season.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez has racked up 92 hits with a .367 on-base percentage and a .493 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Guardians. He's batting .305.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average is ninth, his on-base percentage is 23rd, and he is 28th in slugging.

Steven Kwan is slugging .418 to pace his team. He has a batting average of .296 with an on-base percentage of .359.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 14th in batting average, 33rd in on-base percentage and 84th in slugging percentage.

Carlos Santana has seven doubles, nine home runs and 37 walks while batting .236.

Kyle Manzardo is hitting .221 with 11 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 25 walks.

Cubs vs Guardians Head to Head

7/1/2025: 5-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

5-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 8/14/2024: 6-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

6-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 8/13/2024: 2-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

2-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/12/2024: 9-8 CLE (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

9-8 CLE (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 6/30/2023: 10-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!