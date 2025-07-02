Diamondbacks vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 2

Odds updated as of 5:13 a.m.

The Arizona Diamondbacks will take on the San Francisco Giants in MLB action on Wednesday.

Diamondbacks vs Giants Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (43-42) vs. San Francisco Giants (45-41)

Date: Wednesday, July 2, 2025

Wednesday, July 2, 2025 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: ARID and NBCS-BA

Diamondbacks vs Giants Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ARI: (-130) | SF: (+110)

ARI: (-130) | SF: (+110) Spread: ARI: -1.5 (+146) | SF: +1.5 (-178)

ARI: -1.5 (+146) | SF: +1.5 (-178) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Diamondbacks vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Merrill Kelly (Diamondbacks) - 7-4, 3.49 ERA vs Landen Roupp (Giants) - 6-5, 3.54 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Diamondbacks will send Merrill Kelly (7-4) to the mound, while Landen Roupp (6-5) will answer the bell for the Giants. When Kelly starts, his team is 6-9-0 against the spread this season. When Kelly starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 6-4. The Giants have a 6-10-0 ATS record in Roupp's 16 starts that had a set spread. The Giants are 4-5 in Roupp's nine starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Diamondbacks vs Giants Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Diamondbacks win (56.3%)

Diamondbacks vs Giants Moneyline

Arizona is a -130 favorite on the moneyline, while San Francisco is a +110 underdog on the road.

Diamondbacks vs Giants Spread

The Giants are +1.5 on the spread (-178 to cover), and Arizona is +146 to cover the runline.

Diamondbacks vs Giants Over/Under

The over/under for Diamondbacks-Giants on July 2 is 8.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

Diamondbacks vs Giants Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks have been chosen as favorites in 56 games this year and have walked away with the win 29 times (51.8%) in those games.

This season Arizona has been victorious 19 times in 35 chances when named as a favorite of at least -130 on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks' games have gone over the total in 43 of their 82 opportunities.

The Diamondbacks are 39-43-0 against the spread in their 82 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Giants have won 50% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (14-14).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +110 or longer, San Francisco has a record of 7-8 (46.7%).

The Giants have played in 86 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 38 times (38-45-3).

The Giants are 36-50-0 ATS this season.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Geraldo Perdomo is batting .265 with 18 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 47 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .358 while slugging .416.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 64th, his on-base percentage ranks 37th, and he is 86th in slugging.

Perdomo hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .350 with a double, a home run, three walks and six RBIs.

Josh Naylor leads the Diamondbacks with an OPS of .834. He has a slash line of .304/.359/.474 this season.

Among all qualified hitters, he ranks 10th in batting average, 33rd in on-base percentage and 40th in slugging percentage.

Eugenio Suarez has collected 77 base hits, an OBP of .324 and a slugging percentage of .564 this season.

Ketel Marte has 17 home runs, 37 RBI and a batting average of .296 this season.

Giants Player Leaders

Rafael Devers has racked up an on-base percentage of .386 and has 85 hits, both team-high numbers for the Giants. He's batting .261 and slugging .482.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 71st in batting average, while his on-base percentage is seventh and he is 34th in slugging.

Jung Hoo Lee is batting .240 with 17 doubles, six triples, six home runs and 29 walks. He's slugging .393 with an on-base percentage of .311.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average places him 119th, his on-base percentage is 111th, and he is 110th in slugging.

Heliot Ramos has put up a slugging percentage of .449, a team-high for the Giants.

Wilmer Flores is batting .244 with eight doubles, 11 home runs and 27 walks.

Diamondbacks vs Giants Head to Head

7/1/2025: 8-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

8-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/30/2025: 4-2 ARI (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

4-2 ARI (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 5/14/2025: 8-7 ARI (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

8-7 ARI (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/13/2025: 10-6 SF (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

10-6 SF (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/12/2025: 2-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

2-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/25/2024: 8-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

8-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 9/24/2024: 11-0 SF (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

11-0 SF (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 9/23/2024: 6-3 SF (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

6-3 SF (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 9/5/2024: 3-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

3-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 9/4/2024: 6-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

