TGL Best Bets and Predictions for Tuesday 2/25/25 (The Bay vs. Jupiter Links)

The TGL's inaugural season is off to a blazing start, and the playoff race got even more solidified after Monday's double-header with Los Angeles and Atlanta clinching playoff spots. They join The Bay in the postseason picture. Just one spot remains.

The two teams in action on Tuesday -- The Bay (3-0-0) and Jupiter Links (1-2-0) -- are on opposite ends of the league table.

What does that mean for today's match? Let's dig in.

What Is the TGL?

Let's start there: What is the TGL?

The TGL -- Tomorrow's Golf League -- is an indoor, tech-infused golf league created by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy.

How to Watch the TGL

The TGL will air on ESPN and ESPN+.

This week's match starts at 9:00 p.m. Eastern.

Jupiter Links vs. The Bay Match Info

Via the TGL championship odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, The Bay is the favorite (+180), and Jupiter Links (+850) ranks fifth.

TGL Championship FanDuel Sportsbook Odds The Bay GC +180 Los Angeles GC +240 Atlanta Drive GC +300 New York GC +650 Jupiter Links GC +850 Boston Common Golf +8000

TGL Starting Lineups

While the TGL rosters feature four golfers per team, the matches are three-on-three.

For this week's match, here are the starting TGL rosters.

Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) in parentheses.

Jupiter Links Starting Lineup

Tom Kim (25)

Max Homa (63)

Kevin Kisner (868)

Tiger Woods (1210) is not listed as a starter.

The Bay Starting Lineup

Wyndham Clark (7)

Shane Lowry (18)

Min Woo Lee (55)

Ludvig Aberg (4) is not listed as a starter.

TGL Betting Odds: Jupiter Links vs. The Bay

For current TGL betting odds head to FanDuel Sportsbook.

TGL Best Bets and Prediction: Jupiter Links vs. The Bay

My TGL power ratings rank The Bay first (+3.51) and Jupiter Links sixth (-6.08).

Through three matches each, The Bay ranks first in distance, accuracy, greens in regulation, and scrambling with Jupiter Links last in distance and GIRs as well as fourth in accuracy and fifth in scrambling.

Over each starting lineup's last 50 ShotLink-measured professional rounds, The Bay has an edge (+0.89 strokes gained per round) over Jupiter Links (-0.23) even with Aberg sitting this one out.

The only advantage (across the four granular strokes gained stats -- putting, around the green, approach, and off the tee -- and driving distance and accuracy) that belongs to Jupiter Links is with driving accuracy. Fairway advantage hasn't been a key stat so far in TGL matches.

Prediction: The Bay

