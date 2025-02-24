TGL Best Bets and Predictions for Monday 2/24/25 (Week 7)

The TGL's inaugural season is in full swing, and the playoff race is taking shape.

On Monday, we get a double-header of action.

First, Los Angeles Golf Club (2-0-1) squares off with New York Golf Club (1-2-0), and then Boston Common Golf (0-2-1) seeks its first win against Atlanta Drive GC (2-1-0).

What Is the TGL?

Let's start there: What is the TGL?

The TGL -- Tomorrow's Golf League -- is an indoor, tech-infused golf league created by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy.

For the full rundown on the new league, read up on our TGL primer here at FanDuel Research.

How to Watch the TGL

The TGL will air on ESPN and ESPN+.

The first match today starts at 5:00 p.m. ET. The nightcap begins at 9:00 p.m. ET.

TGL Best Bets and Prediction: Los Angeles vs. New York

Starters

Starters Los Angeles Golf Club New York Golf Club 1 Collin Morikawa Matt Fitzpatrick 2 Sahith Theegala Rickie Fowler 3 Tony Finau Cameron Young

No, your eyes don't need checked. That's Tony Finau playing for Los Angeles. Finau signed a one-day contract with the squad to compete against New York.

Xander Schauffele remains out for New York.

My TGL power rankings model ranks these teams back-to-back (Los Angeles 3rd and New York 4th), but the ratings do indicate a large results-based skill gap (+2.58 versus -0.98).

There's also a cavern in team talent with Schauffele not in the starting lineup, nearly a full stroke in favor of Los Angeles -- in terms of the starting rosters' average strokes gained over their last 50 rounds (per datagolf).

This metric has been quite predictive so far in the TGL season, so it's hard to ignore quite that talent gap.

And it doesn't hurt that Finau is a great replacement. His strokes gained numbers would rank him eighth as a player across the full TGL depth chart.

Prediction: Los Angeles

TGL Best Bets and Prediction: Boston Common vs. Atlanta

Starters

Starters Boston Common Golf Atlanta Drive GC 1 Rory McIlroy Justin Thomas 2 Hideki Matsuyama Patrick Cantlay 3 Keegan Bradley Billy Horschel

By most measures -- yes, most -- Atlanta is the better side. Their record is better (2-1-0 versus 0-2-1), their power rating is better (+3.25 versus -1.87), and their points per game is better (5.0 versus 3.0).

But the last-50 data for Boston Common's starting lineup is better (+1.57 versus +1.38).

That's why Boston Common has been so hard to pinpoint in this format. They're a great team whose game hasn't translated to points in the TGL.

Boston Common is, though, second in fairways gained and second in greens in regulation percentage in the league. Atlanta is sixth and fifth, respectively.

On the flip side, Boston Common is last in scrambling by a lot, and Atlanta is second. In fairness, Atlanta is the strongest around-the-green team in the league by last-50 splits, but Boston is third and should see better scrambling numbers soon.

Perhaps Boston Common's team just won't ever hit their stride this season, but the underlying data still likes them quite a bit.

Prediction: Boston Common

