Texas vs Texas A&M Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 25

The Texas Longhorns (13-6, 2-4 SEC) host the No. 13 Texas A&M Aggies (15-4, 4-2 SEC) in SEC action at Moody Center, tipping off at 2:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 25, 2025.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Texas vs. Texas A&M Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, January 25, 2025

Saturday, January 25, 2025 Game time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas Arena: Moody Center

Texas vs. Texas A&M Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Texas A&M win (50.3%)

Read these betting trends and insights before you bet on Saturday's Texas-Texas A&M spread (Texas -1.5) or over/under (141.5 points).

Texas vs. Texas A&M: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Texas has won 11 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover eight times.

Texas A&M has put together an 11-8-0 ATS record so far this year.

As a 1.5-point underdog or more in 2024-25, Texas A&M is 4-2 against the spread compared to the 8-6 ATS record Texas puts up as a 1.5-point favorite.

The Longhorns have done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (8-4-0) than they have in road affairs (2-2-0).

The Aggies have been better against the spread at home (6-4-0) than on the road (2-2-0) this year.

Texas has four wins against the spread in six conference games this season.

Texas A&M has beaten the spread three times in six SEC games.

Texas vs. Texas A&M: Moneyline Betting Stats

Texas has come away with eight wins in the 10 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Longhorns have a win-loss record of 8-2 when favored by -114 or better by oddsmakers this year.

Texas A&M has won 66.7% of the games this season it was the underdog on the moneyline (4-2).

The Aggies are 4-2 (winning 66.7% of their games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -105 or longer.

Texas has an implied victory probability of 53.3% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Texas vs. Texas A&M Head-to-Head Comparison

Texas' +251 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 13.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 79.4 points per game (70th in college basketball) while giving up 66.2 per contest (46th in college basketball).

Tre Johnson's 18.2 points per game lead Texas and are 63rd in the nation.

Texas A&M is outscoring opponents by 10.1 points per game, with a +192 scoring differential overall. It puts up 75.7 points per game (165th in college basketball) and allows 65.6 per contest (38th in college basketball).

Zhuric Phelps' team-leading 15.5 points per game rank him 209th in the country.

The Longhorns are 167th in college basketball at 32.7 rebounds per game. That's 2.5 more than the 30.2 their opponents average.

Arthur Kaluma is 60th in college basketball action with 8.2 rebounds per game to lead the Longhorns.

The Aggies record 37.4 rebounds per game (11th in college basketball) while conceding 28.1 per contest to opponents. They outrebound opponents by 9.3 boards per game.

Solomon Washington is 305th in the country with 6.1 rebounds per game, leading the Aggies.

Texas ranks 31st in college basketball by averaging 104.3 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 63rd in college basketball, allowing 87 points per 100 possessions.

The Aggies average 95.1 points per 100 possessions (197th in college basketball), while giving up 82.4 points per 100 possessions (16th in college basketball).

