Texas vs Houston Christian Basketball Prediction, Best Bets, Spread & Odds - November 8

The Houston Christian Huskies (1-0) battle the Texas Longhorns (0-1) at Moody Center on November 8, 2024.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Texas vs. Houston Christian Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, November 8, 2024

Friday, November 8, 2024 Game time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Location: Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas Arena: Moody Center

Texas vs. Houston Christian Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Texas win (99.6%)

Read these betting trends and insights before you wager on Friday's Texas-Houston Christian spread (Texas -32.5) or total (149.5 points).

Texas vs. Houston Christian: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Texas compiled a 15-19-0 record against the spread last season.

Houston Christian covered 15 times in 27 matchups with a spread last year.

Texas didn't cover the spread as a 32.5-point favorite or more last season, while Houston Christian covered as an underdog by 32.5 or more 50% of the time.

The Longhorns owned a better record against the spread at home (8-10-0) than they did on the road (4-6-0) last season.

The Huskies' winning percentage against the spread at home was .545 (6-4-0) last year. Away, it was .562 (9-7-0).

Texas vs. Houston Christian Head-to-Head Comparison

The Huskies came up short in the rebound battle by an average of 1.7 boards. They recorded 33.3 rebounds per game (105th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 35.0 per contest.

The Huskies put up 85.4 points per 100 possessions (346th in college basketball), while giving up 99.7 points per 100 possessions (342nd in college basketball).

