Texas Tech vs West Virginia Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2024

The Texas Tech Red Raiders versus the West Virginia Mountaineers is on the college football schedule for Saturday.

Texas Tech vs West Virginia Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Texas Tech: (-137) | West Virginia: (+114)

Texas Tech: (-137) | West Virginia: (+114) Spread: Texas Tech: -2.5 (-115) | West Virginia: +2.5 (-105)

Texas Tech: -2.5 (-115) | West Virginia: +2.5 (-105) Total: 64.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Texas Tech vs West Virginia Betting Trends

Texas Tech is 6-5-0 against the spread this season.

Texas Tech's ATS record as 2.5-point or bigger favorites is 3-3.

This season, seven of Texas Tech's 11 games have gone over the point total.

West Virginia's record against the spread in 2024 is 5-6-0.

West Virginia's ATS record as 2.5-point underdogs or greater is 4-4.

This season, six of West Virginia's 11 games have gone over the point total.

Texas Tech vs West Virginia Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Red Raiders win (62.6%)

Texas Tech vs West Virginia Point Spread

West Virginia is a 2.5-point underdog against Texas Tech. West Virginia is -105 to cover the spread, and Texas Tech is -115.

Texas Tech vs West Virginia Over/Under

The over/under for Texas Tech-West Virginia on Nov. 30 is 64.5. The over is -114, and the under is -106.

Texas Tech vs West Virginia Moneyline

Texas Tech is a -137 favorite on the moneyline, while West Virginia is a +114 underdog.

Texas Tech vs. West Virginia Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Texas Tech 37.4 12 36.3 126 61.9 11 West Virginia 29.7 51 29.2 94 56.4 11

Texas Tech vs. West Virginia Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 30, 2024

Saturday, November 30, 2024 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Lubbock, Texas

Lubbock, Texas Stadium: Jones AT&T Stadium

