Texas Tech vs West Virginia Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 22

The Texas Tech Red Raiders (20-6, 11-4 Big 12) will host the West Virginia Mountaineers (16-10, 7-8 Big 12) after winning five straight home games.

Texas Tech vs. West Virginia Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, February 22, 2025

Saturday, February 22, 2025 Game time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Lubbock, Texas

Lubbock, Texas Arena: United Supermarkets Arena

Texas Tech vs. West Virginia Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Texas Tech win (78.9%)

Check out these betting insights and trends before you wager on Saturday's Texas Tech-West Virginia spread (Texas Tech -11.5) or over/under (135.5 points).

Texas Tech vs. West Virginia: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Texas Tech has compiled a 14-12-0 ATS record so far this year.

West Virginia is 13-13-0 ATS this year.

As an 11.5-point underdog or more in 2024-25, West Virginia is 2-1 against the spread compared to the 7-6 ATS record Texas Tech racks up as an 11.5-point favorite.

The Red Raiders have done a better job covering the spread in away games (5-3-0) than they have in home games (9-6-0).

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Mountaineers have a lower winning percentage at home (.467, 7-8-0 record) than on the road (.500, 4-4-0).

Against the spread, in conference action, Texas Tech is 8-7-0 this season.

West Virginia is 8-8-0 against the spread in Big 12 action this year.

Texas Tech vs. West Virginia: Moneyline Betting Stats

Texas Tech has won in 16, or 76.2%, of the 21 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

The Red Raiders have a mark of 9-1 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by -719 or better on the moneyline.

West Virginia has compiled a 6-8 record in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 42.9% of those games).

The Mountaineers are 2-1 (winning 66.7% of their games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +500 or longer.

Texas Tech has an implied victory probability of 87.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Texas Tech vs. West Virginia Head-to-Head Comparison

Texas Tech averages 81.8 points per game (27th in college basketball) while allowing 67.1 per outing (52nd in college basketball). It has a +381 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 14.7 points per game.

JT Toppin's 17.2 points per game lead Texas Tech and rank 105th in the nation.

West Virginia outscores opponents by five points per game (posting 69.2 points per game, 300th in college basketball, and giving up 64.2 per contest, 19th in college basketball) and has a +130 scoring differential.

Javon Small leads West Virginia, averaging 18.5 points per game (53rd in college basketball).

The 33.2 rebounds per game the Red Raiders average rank 115th in the nation, and are 4.6 more than the 28.6 their opponents grab per outing.

Toppin leads the team with 9.2 rebounds per game (28th in college basketball action).

The 30.1 rebounds per game the Mountaineers accumulate rank 295th in the country, 3.3 fewer than the 33.4 their opponents grab.

Amani Hansberry paces the team with 6.2 rebounds per game (282nd in college basketball).

Texas Tech ranks 15th in college basketball by averaging 105.9 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 43rd in college basketball, allowing 86.9 points per 100 possessions.

The Mountaineers' 93.1 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 258th in college basketball, and the 86.3 points they concede per 100 possessions rank 31st in college basketball.

