Texas Tech vs UNC Wilmington Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NCAA Tournament First Round

A first-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the No. 3-seed Texas Tech Red Raiders (25-8) play against the No. 14 seed UNC Wilmington Seahawks (27-7) on Thursday at INTRUST Bank Arena. The matchup starts at 10:10 p.m. ET, on truTV.

Texas Tech vs. UNC Wilmington Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, March 20, 2025

Thursday, March 20, 2025 Game time: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET TV channel: truTV

truTV Location: Wichita, Kansas

Wichita, Kansas Arena: INTRUST Bank Arena

Texas Tech vs. UNC Wilmington Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Texas Tech win (75.5%)

Before you place a wager on Texas Tech-UNC Wilmington outing (in which Texas Tech is a 14.5-point favorite and the over/under has been set at 142.5 points), keep reading for some betting insights and trends for Thursday's game.

Texas Tech vs. UNC Wilmington: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Texas Tech has covered 17 times in 33 matchups with a spread this season.

UNC Wilmington has won 19 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 12 times.

UNC Wilmington covers the spread when it is a 14.5-point underdog or more 100% of the time. That's more often than Texas Tech covers as a favorite of 14.5 or more (50%).

The Red Raiders own a worse record against the spread at home (10-8-0) than they do in away games (7-3-0).

This season, the Seahawks are 11-5-0 at home against the spread (.688 winning percentage). On the road, they are 8-5-0 ATS (.615).

Texas Tech vs. UNC Wilmington: Moneyline Betting Stats

Texas Tech has been victorious in 20, or 76.9%, of the 26 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

The Red Raiders have been a -2222 moneyline favorite on eight occasions this season and won every game.

UNC Wilmington has won three of the five games it was listed as the moneyline underdog this season (60%).

The Seahawks have played as a moneyline underdog of +1100 or longer in only one game this season, which they lost.

Texas Tech has an implied victory probability of 95.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Texas Tech vs. UNC Wilmington Head-to-Head Comparison

Texas Tech averages 80.9 points per game (30th in college basketball) while giving up 67.6 per outing (54th in college basketball). It has a +440 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 13.3 points per game.

JT Toppin's 18.2 points per game lead Texas Tech and are 68th in college basketball.

UNC Wilmington puts up 79.4 points per game (52nd in college basketball) while giving up 69.9 per outing (114th in college basketball). It has a +322 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 9.5 points per game.

UNC Wilmington's leading scorer, Donovan Newby, ranks 301st in college basketball, averaging 14.6 points per game.

The 33.2 rebounds per game the Red Raiders average rank 108th in the country, and are 3.9 more than the 29.3 their opponents grab per outing.

Toppin tops the Red Raiders with 9.2 rebounds per game (22nd in college basketball action).

The 35.9 rebounds per game the Seahawks accumulate rank 18th in college basketball, 8.3 more than the 27.6 their opponents grab.

Sean Moore leads the Seahawks with 6.5 rebounds per game (233rd in college basketball).

Texas Tech averages 105.9 points per 100 possessions on offense (12th in college basketball), and gives up 88.5 points per 100 possessions (59th in college basketball).

The Seahawks rank 31st in college basketball averaging 102.9 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 105th, allowing 90.6 points per 100 possessions.

