Texas Tech vs Texas A&M Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 8

Two hot teams meet when the Texas Tech Red Raiders (7-1) host the Texas A&M Aggies (7-2) on December 8, 2024. The Red Raiders will put their three-game win streak on the line against the Aggies, who have won three straight.

Texas Tech vs. Texas A&M Game Info and Odds

Game day: Sunday, December 8, 2024

Sunday, December 8, 2024 Game time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Arena: Dickies Arena

Texas Tech vs. Texas A&M Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Texas Tech win (50.3%)

Check out the betting trends and insights below before placing a wager on Sunday's Texas Tech-Texas A&M spread (Texas Tech -1.5) or total (141.5 points).

Texas Tech vs. Texas A&M: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Texas Tech has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

Texas A&M has put together a 5-4-0 record against the spread this season.

The Red Raiders did a better job covering the spread when playing at home (8-9-0) last season than they did in road affairs (4-6-0).

The Aggies performed better against the spread on the road (6-6-0) than at home (5-10-0) last season.

Texas Tech vs. Texas A&M: Moneyline Betting Stats

Texas Tech has won in five of the six contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

The Red Raiders have a mark of 5-1 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by -130 or better on the moneyline.

Texas A&M is the moneyline underdog for the first time this season.

The Aggies have yet to play a game with moneyline odds of +108 or longer.

Texas Tech has an implied victory probability of 56.5% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Texas Tech vs. Texas A&M Head-to-Head Comparison

Texas Tech outscores opponents by 22.3 points per game (scoring 86.9 per game to rank 13th in college basketball while allowing 64.6 per outing to rank 44th in college basketball) and has a +178 scoring differential overall.

Texas Tech's leading scorer, JT Toppin, is 55th in the country averaging 18.6 points per game.

Texas A&M outscores opponents by 10.7 points per game (posting 75.4 points per game, 194th in college basketball, and conceding 64.7 per outing, 47th in college basketball) and has a +97 scoring differential.

Wade Taylor IV paces Texas A&M, scoring 15.8 points per game (196th in college basketball).

The Red Raiders win the rebound battle by 9.0 boards on average. They collect 35.3 rebounds per game, which ranks 85th in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 26.3 per contest.

Toppin's 11 rebounds per game lead the Red Raiders and rank sixth in college basketball action.

The Aggies are ninth in college basketball at 39.6 rebounds per game. That's 11 more than the 28.6 their opponents average.

Andersson Garcia leads the team with 7.9 rebounds per game (82nd in college basketball).

Texas Tech scores 111.8 points per 100 possessions (fifth in college basketball), while allowing 83.2 points per 100 possessions (48th in college basketball).

The Aggies average 93.5 points per 100 possessions on offense (239th in college basketball), and give up 80.1 points per 100 possessions (17th in college basketball).

