Texas Tech vs TCU Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 18

The TCU Horned Frogs (14-11, 7-7 Big 12) will host the Texas Tech Red Raiders (20-5, 11-3 Big 12) after winning three home games in a row.

Texas Tech vs. TCU Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, February 18, 2025

Tuesday, February 18, 2025 Game time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Arena: Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena

Texas Tech vs. TCU Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Texas Tech win (75.6%)

Texas Tech is an 8.5-point favorite against TCU on Tuesday and the over/under has been set at 140.5 points. Below are some betting trends and insights before you decide to wager on the game.

Texas Tech vs. TCU: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Texas Tech has won 14 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 11 times.

TCU is 9-16-0 ATS this year.

Texas Tech covers the spread when it is an 8.5-point favorite or more 53.3% of the time. That's more often than TCU covers as an underdog of 8.5 or more (40%).

The Red Raiders have done a better job covering the spread in road games (5-2-0) than they have at home (9-6-0).

The Horned Frogs have been better against the spread at home (6-8-0) than away (3-5-0) this season.

Texas Tech has eight wins against the spread in 14 conference games this year.

TCU has beaten the spread six times in 14 Big 12 games.

Texas Tech vs. TCU: Moneyline Betting Stats

Texas Tech has been the moneyline favorite in 20 games this season and has come away with the win 16 times (80%) in those contests.

This season, the Red Raiders have come away with a win 11 times in 13 chances when named as a favorite of at least -410 or better on the moneyline.

TCU has been the underdog on the moneyline 11 total times this season. TCU has finished 3-8 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +315 or longer, the Horned Frogs have a 1-4 record (winning only 20% of their games).

Texas Tech has an implied victory probability of 80.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Texas Tech vs. TCU Head-to-Head Comparison

Texas Tech averages 82.4 points per game (22nd in college basketball) while giving up 67.0 per contest (49th in college basketball). It has a +384 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 15.4 points per game.

JT Toppin is 100th in college basketball with a team-high 17.3 points per game.

TCU has a +4 scoring differential, putting up 68.2 points per game (320th in college basketball) and giving up 68.0 (67th in college basketball).

Noah Reynolds leads TCU, putting up 12.8 points per game (547th in college basketball).

The Red Raiders win the rebound battle by 4.9 boards on average. They record 33.3 rebounds per game, which ranks 112th in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 28.4 per outing.

Toppin's 9.1 rebounds per game lead the Red Raiders and rank 28th in college basketball play.

The 30.8 rebounds per game the Horned Frogs accumulate rank 262nd in college basketball. Their opponents grab 30.2.

Ernest Udeh Jr. paces the Horned Frogs with 7.4 rebounds per game (118th in college basketball).

Texas Tech ranks 10th in college basketball with 106.5 points scored per 100 possessions, and 38th in college basketball defensively with 86.6 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Horned Frogs rank 311th in college basketball with 90.2 points scored per 100 possessions, and 109th defensively with 90.0 points conceded per 100 possessions.

