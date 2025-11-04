Texas Tech vs Lindenwood College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 4

The Texas Tech Red Raiders take the court against the Lindenwood Lions on November 4, 2025 ET in the first game of the 2025-26 season for both teams.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Texas Tech vs. Lindenwood Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, November 4, 2025

8 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Lubbock, Texas

Lubbock, Texas Arena: United Supermarkets Arena

Texas Tech vs. Lindenwood Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Texas Tech win (98.5%)

Read the betting trends and insights below before making a wager on Tuesday's Texas Tech-Lindenwood spread (Texas Tech -33.5) or total (145.5 points).

Texas Tech vs. Lindenwood: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Texas Tech put together a 19-18-0 record against the spread last season.

Lindenwood put together a 14-16-0 ATS record last season.

The Red Raiders sported a worse record against the spread in home games (10-8-0) than they did in away games (7-3-0) last season.

The Lions performed better against the spread at home (8-3-0) than away (4-11-0) last season.

Texas Tech vs. Lindenwood Head-to-Head Comparison

On offense, Texas Tech was the 28th-ranked team in the nation (80.9 points per game) last season. On defense, it was 70th (68.5 points allowed per game).

Last season, Texas Tech was 84th in the nation in rebounds (33.5 per game) and 94th in rebounds conceded (29.9).

Texas Tech was 34th in the nation in assists (16.1 per game) last season.

In terms of turnovers, Texas Tech was 12th-best in the country in committing them (9.1 per game) last year. It was 197th in forcing them (11.1 per game).

Offensively, Lindenwood put up 71.2 points per game (255th-ranked in college basketball) last season. It allowed 71.3 points per contest on defense (152nd-ranked).

Lindenwood averaged 33.4 rebounds per game (90th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing 33.4 rebounds per contest (307th-ranked).

In terms of assists, Lindenwood put up just 11.2 per game (21st-worst in college basketball).

Lindenwood committed 12.3 turnovers per game (288th-ranked in college basketball) this season, while forcing 13.8 turnovers per contest (27th-ranked).

