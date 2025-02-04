Texas Tech vs Baylor Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 4

The Texas Tech Red Raiders (17-4, 8-2 Big 12) hope to build on a six-game winning streak when they host the Baylor Bears (14-7, 6-4 Big 12) on February 4, 2025 at United Supermarkets Arena.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Texas Tech vs. Baylor Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, February 4, 2025

Tuesday, February 4, 2025 Game time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Lubbock, Texas

Lubbock, Texas Arena: United Supermarkets Arena

Texas Tech vs. Baylor Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Texas Tech win (79.9%)

Before placing a wager on Tuesday's Texas Tech-Baylor spread (Texas Tech -8.5) or over/under (140.5 points), see the betting trends and insights below.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Texas Tech vs. Baylor: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Texas Tech has put together a 12-9-0 record against the spread this season.

Baylor has won nine games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 11 times.

Texas Tech covers the spread when it is an 8.5-point favorite or more 53.8% of the time. That's more often than Baylor covers as an underdog of 8.5 or more (never covered this season).

Against the spread, the Red Raiders have performed worse at home, covering eight times in 13 home games, and four times in five road games.

The Bears have been better against the spread at home (6-4-0) than away (2-4-0) this year.

Against the spread, in conference games, Texas Tech is 6-4-0 this season.

Against the spread in Big 12 action, Baylor is 5-5-0 this season.

Texas Tech vs. Baylor: Moneyline Betting Stats

Texas Tech has won in 13, or 76.5%, of the 17 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

The Red Raiders have a win-loss record of 9-2 when favored by -400 or better by oddsmakers this year.

Baylor has not yet won a game it played as the moneyline underdog this season, going 2-0.

The Bears have not played a game this season with moneyline odds of +310 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Texas Tech has a 80% chance of walking away with the win.

Texas Tech vs. Baylor Head-to-Head Comparison

Texas Tech is outscoring opponents by 16.0 points per game with a +336 scoring differential overall. It puts up 81.4 points per game (35th in college basketball) and allows 65.4 per outing (35th in college basketball).

Chance McMillian is 220th in college basketball with a team-leading 15.4 points per game.

Baylor's +238 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 11.3 points per game) is a result of putting up 80.4 points per game (47th in college basketball) while giving up 69.1 per contest (103rd in college basketball).

Norchad Omier leads Baylor, putting up 15.4 points per game (220th in college basketball).

The Red Raiders win the rebound battle by 5.1 boards on average. They collect 33.1 rebounds per game, which ranks 129th in college basketball, while their opponents grab 28.0 per outing.

JT Toppin's 8.4 rebounds per game lead the Red Raiders and rank 50th in college basketball play.

The 34.4 rebounds per game the Bears accumulate rank 69th in the nation, 4.8 more than the 29.6 their opponents record.

Omier leads the team with 10.3 rebounds per game (11th in college basketball).

Texas Tech ranks 11th in college basketball by averaging 106.4 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 34th in college basketball, allowing 85.5 points per 100 possessions.

The Bears record 102.4 points per 100 possessions (42nd in college basketball), while conceding 88.0 points per 100 possessions (73rd in college basketball).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!