Texas Tech vs Arizona State Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 8

The Arizona State Sun Devils (13-17, 4-15 Big 12) will attempt to stop an eight-game home losing streak when they host the Texas Tech Red Raiders (23-7, 14-5 Big 12) on March 8, 2025 at Desert Financial Arena.

Texas Tech vs. Arizona State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, March 8, 2025

Saturday, March 8, 2025 Game time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Location: Tempe, Arizona

Tempe, Arizona Arena: Desert Financial Arena

Texas Tech vs. Arizona State Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Texas Tech win (78.4%)

To help you make an informed wager on Texas Tech-Arizona State matchup (in which Texas Tech is a 10.5-point favorite and the total is set at 151.5 points), here are a few betting trends and insights for Saturday's game.

Texas Tech vs. Arizona State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Texas Tech has won 16 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 14 times.

Arizona State has covered 15 times in 29 chances against the spread this year.

Arizona State covers the spread when it is a 10.5-point underdog or more 57.1% of the time. That's more often than Texas Tech covers as a favorite of 10.5 or more (50%).

The Red Raiders have covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than road games. They have covered 10 times in 18 games when playing at home, and they've covered six times in nine games when playing on the road.

This season, the Sun Devils are 3-9-0 at home against the spread (.250 winning percentage). Away, they are 7-4-0 ATS (.636).

Texas Tech has 10 wins against the spread in 19 conference games this season.

Arizona State has covered the spread seven times in 19 Big 12 games.

Texas Tech vs. Arizona State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Texas Tech has been the moneyline favorite in 23 games this season and has come away with the win 18 times (78.3%) in those contests.

The Red Raiders have a win-loss record of 11-1 when favored by -599 or better by bookmakers this year.

Arizona State has won 33.3% of the games this season it was the underdog on the moneyline (7-14).

The Sun Devils have played six times as a moneyline underdog with odds of +430 or longer, and fell in each game.

Texas Tech has an implied victory probability of 85.7% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Texas Tech vs. Arizona State Head-to-Head Comparison

Texas Tech is outscoring opponents by 13.9 points per game with a +416 scoring differential overall. It puts up 81.0 points per game (34th in college basketball) and gives up 67.1 per outing (48th in college basketball).

JT Toppin's team-leading 17.9 points per game ranks 74th in the nation.

Arizona State has a -48 scoring differential, falling short by 1.6 points per game. It is putting up 74.8 points per game, 148th in college basketball, and is allowing 76.4 per contest to rank 303rd in college basketball.

BJ Freeman is 419th in the country with a team-high 13.7 points per game.

The 33.1 rebounds per game the Red Raiders average rank 111th in the nation, and are 4.1 more than the 29.0 their opponents collect per outing.

Toppin is 27th in college basketball play with 9.2 rebounds per game to lead the Red Raiders.

The 30.1 rebounds per game the Sun Devils accumulate rank 291st in college basketball, 3.6 fewer than the 33.7 their opponents record.

Jayden Quaintance paces the team with 7.9 rebounds per game (68th in college basketball).

Texas Tech's 105.7 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 13th in college basketball, and the 87.6 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 44th in college basketball.

The Sun Devils' 94.5 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 209th in college basketball, and the 96.5 points they concede per 100 possessions rank 270th in college basketball.

