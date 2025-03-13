Texas Southern vs Alabama State Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for SWAC Tournament

The No. 4 seed Texas Southern Tigers (15-16, 12-6 SWAC) and the No. 5 seed Alabama State Hornets (16-15, 12-6 SWAC) will try to move on in the SWAC tournament on Thursday as they square off at 2 p.m. ET.

Texas Southern vs. Alabama State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, March 13, 2025

Thursday, March 13, 2025 Game time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: College Park, Georgia

College Park, Georgia Arena: Gateway Center Arena

Texas Southern vs. Alabama State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Texas Southern win (56.2%)

Before making a wager on Thursday's Texas Southern-Alabama State spread (Texas Southern -1.5) or over/under (138.5 points), read the betting trends and insights below.

Texas Southern vs. Alabama State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Texas Southern has covered 13 times in 28 chances against the spread this season.

Alabama State has won 12 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 17 times.

As a 1.5-point underdog or more in 2024-25, Alabama State is 6-6 against the spread compared to the 8-3 ATS record Texas Southern puts up as a 1.5-point favorite.

The Tigers sport a better record against the spread at home (6-4-0) than they do on the road (7-11-0).

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Hornets have a lower winning percentage at home (.400, 4-6-0 record) than away (.467, 7-8-0).

Against the spread, in conference action, Texas Southern is 11-7-0 this year.

Alabama State's SWAC record against the spread is 7-11-0.

Texas Southern vs. Alabama State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Texas Southern has come away with nine wins in the 11 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Tigers have a win-loss record of 9-3 when favored by -110 or better by bookmakers this year.

Alabama State has put together a 3-9 record in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 25% of those games).

The Hornets are 3-9 (winning just 25% of their games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -110 or longer.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Texas Southern has a 52.4% chance of pulling out a win.

Texas Southern vs. Alabama State Head-to-Head Comparison

Texas Southern averages 72.5 points per game (218th in college basketball) while giving up 71.7 per outing (175th in college basketball). It has a +23 scoring differential overall.

Texas Southern's leading scorer, Kavion McClain, is 393rd in college basketball putting up 13.9 points per game.

Alabama State puts up 73.8 points per game (182nd in college basketball) while giving up 72.9 per contest (211th in college basketball). It has a +30 scoring differential.

Alabama State's leading scorer, Amarr Knox, is 269th in the nation, scoring 15 points per game.

The Tigers are 83rd in the country at 33.6 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 34.4 their opponents average.

Kenny Hunter averages 5.5 rebounds per game (ranking 444th in college basketball) to lead the Tigers.

The Hornets come up short in the rebound battle by an average of 3.6 boards. They are grabbing 32.1 rebounds per game (173rd in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 35.7.

Antonio Madlock is 180th in the nation with 6.9 rebounds per game, leading the Hornets.

Texas Southern ranks 333rd in college basketball with 88.1 points scored per 100 possessions, and 37th in college basketball defensively with 87.2 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Hornets rank 240th in college basketball with 93.6 points scored per 100 possessions, and 148th defensively with 92.3 points conceded per 100 possessions.

