2024 Texas Football Odds and Schedule

The second-ranked team in the nation, the Texas Longhorns are 2-0 so far this season. Dissect the rest of their 2024 schedule and results below.

Texas 2024 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Colorado State Aug. 31 W 52-0 Longhorns (-34.5) 62.5 2 @ Michigan Sept. 7 W 31-12 Longhorns (-6.5) 42.5 3 UTSA Sept. 14 - Longhorns (-34.5) 54.5 4 Louisiana-Monroe Sept. 21 - - - 5 Mississippi State Sept. 28 - - - 7 @ Oklahoma Oct. 12 - Longhorns (-6.5) 60.5 8 Georgia Oct. 19 - Bulldogs (-2.5) 55.5 View Full Table

Texas Last Game

The Longhorns get ready for their next game after a 31-12 win over the Michigan Wolverines in their last outing. Against the Wolverines, Quinn Ewers led the Horns with 246 yards on 24-of-36 passing (66.7%) for three TDs and no interceptions. On the ground, Ryan Wingo rushed for 55 yards on one carry (55.0 yards per carry). In the receiving game, Gunnar Helm had 98 yards on seven catches (14.0 per reception) with one touchdown in that game.

Texas Betting Insights

The Longhorns have been the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.

