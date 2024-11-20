Texas A&M vs Southern Basketball Prediction, Best Bets, Spread & Odds - November 20

The Southern Jaguars (1-3) aim to break a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Texas A&M Aggies (3-1) on November 20, 2024.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Texas A&M vs. Southern Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, November 20, 2024

Game time: 8:00 PM ET

TV channel: SEC Network+

Location: College Station, Texas

Arena: Reed Arena

Texas A&M vs. Southern Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Texas A&M win (96.9%)

Before you wager on Wednesday's Texas A&M-Southern spread (Texas A&M -26.5) or total (143.5 points), check out the betting trends and insights below.

Texas A&M vs. Southern: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Texas A&M won 18 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 18 times.

Southern went 12-14-0 ATS last season.

Texas A&M didn't cover the spread as a 26.5-point favorite or more last season, while Southern covered as an underdog by 26.5 or more 25% of the time.

When playing at home last season, the Aggies owned a worse record against the spread (5-10-0) compared to their ATS record in road games (6-6-0).

Last year, the Jaguars were 6-2-0 at home against the spread (.667 winning percentage). Away, they were 6-11-0 ATS (.353).

Texas A&M vs. Southern: Moneyline Betting Stats

Texas A&M won 14 of the 22 games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (63.6%).

The Aggies did not play a game last season with moneyline odds of -20000 or shorter.

Southern was underdogs in 11 games last season and won four (36.4%) of those contests.

The Jaguars were not a bigger underdog last season than the +3500 moneyline set for this game.

Texas A&M has an implied moneyline win probability of 99.5% in this game.

Texas A&M vs. Southern Head-to-Head Comparison

The Jaguars pulled down 30.0 rebounds per game (308th in college basketball) compared to the 30.6 of their opponents.

The Jaguars recorded 92.1 points per 100 possessions (247th in college basketball), while allowing 88.9 points per 100 possessions (63rd in college basketball).

