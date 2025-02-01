Texas A&M vs South Carolina Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 1

The South Carolina Gamecocks (10-11, 0-8 SEC) hope to stop a four-game home losing streak when they host the Texas A&M Aggies (16-5, 5-3 SEC) on February 1, 2025.

Texas A&M vs. South Carolina Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, February 1, 2025

Saturday, February 1, 2025 Game time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Location: Columbia, South Carolina

Columbia, South Carolina Arena: Colonial Life Arena

Texas A&M vs. South Carolina Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Texas A&M win (70%)

Texas A&M is a 5.5-point favorite against South Carolina on Saturday and the total is set at 133.5 points. Below are some betting insights and trends before making an informed wager on the contest.

Texas A&M vs. South Carolina: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Texas A&M has put together a 12-9-0 record against the spread this season.

South Carolina has won 10 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 11 times.

As a 5.5-point underdog or more in 2024-25, South Carolina is 4-6 against the spread compared to the 6-6 ATS record Texas A&M racks up as a 5.5-point favorite.

The Aggies have covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than away games. They have covered six times in 11 games at home, and they've covered three times in five games on the road.

The Gamecocks have been better against the spread at home (7-6-0) than on the road (2-4-0) this year.

Against the spread, in conference games, Texas A&M is 4-4-0 this year.

South Carolina has four wins against the spread in eight SEC games this season.

Texas A&M vs. South Carolina: Moneyline Betting Stats

Texas A&M has come away with 10 wins in the 12 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

This season, the Aggies have been victorious seven times in eight chances when named as a favorite of at least -240 or better on the moneyline.

South Carolina has won one of the 11 games it was listed as the moneyline underdog this season (9.1%).

The Gamecocks have not yet won a game when it entered play as a moneyline underdog with odds of +195 or longer in nine chances.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Texas A&M has a 70.6% chance of pulling out a win.

Texas A&M vs. South Carolina Head-to-Head Comparison

Texas A&M is outscoring opponents by 9.4 points per game with a +198 scoring differential overall. It puts up 75.3 points per game (163rd in college basketball) and allows 65.9 per contest (39th in college basketball).

Zhuric Phelps is 245th in college basketball with a team-high 15.1 points per game.

South Carolina has a +32 scoring differential, topping opponents by 1.5 points per game. It is putting up 70.4 points per game, 280th in college basketball, and is allowing 68.9 per outing to rank 102nd in college basketball.

South Carolina's leading scorer, Collin Murray-Boyles, ranks 230th in the nation, scoring 15.3 points per game.

The Aggies win the rebound battle by 10.0 boards on average. They collect 37.4 rebounds per game, which ranks 11th in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 27.4 per outing.

Solomon Washington is 365th in college basketball play with 5.8 rebounds per game to lead the Aggies.

The Gamecocks win the rebound battle by 2.7 boards on average. They record 32.2 rebounds per game, 188th in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 29.5.

Murray-Boyles paces the team with 8.9 rebounds per game (35th in college basketball).

Texas A&M averages 95.5 points per 100 possessions (191st in college basketball), while allowing 83.5 points per 100 possessions (16th in college basketball).

The Gamecocks rank 257th in college basketball with 92.9 points scored per 100 possessions, and 147th defensively with 90.9 points conceded per 100 possessions.

