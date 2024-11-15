Texas A&M vs Ohio State Basketball Prediction, Best Bets, Spread & Odds - November 15

The Ohio State Buckeyes (2-0) battle the Texas A&M Aggies (2-1) at Reed Arena on November 15, 2024.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Texas A&M vs. Ohio State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, November 15, 2024

Friday, November 15, 2024 Game time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Location: College Station, Texas

College Station, Texas Arena: Reed Arena

Texas A&M vs. Ohio State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Texas A&M win (60.6%)

Take a look at some betting trends and insights for Texas A&M (-5.5) versus Ohio State on Friday. The over/under has been set at 146.5 points for this game.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Texas A&M vs. Ohio State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Texas A&M covered 18 times in 36 matchups with a spread last season.

Ohio State compiled a 17-16-0 ATS record last season.

Texas A&M (6-10) covered a lower percentage of games when it was favored by 5.5 points or more last season (37.5%) than Ohio State (6-0) did as a 5.5+-point underdog (100%).

At home last season, the Aggies had a worse record against the spread (5-10-0) compared to their ATS record in away games (6-6-0).

Against the spread, the Buckeyes performed better at home (8-9-0) than away (4-6-0) last season.

Texas A&M vs. Ohio State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Texas A&M won 14 of the 22 games it was favored on the moneyline last season (63.6%).

The Aggies went 5-5 last year (winning 50% of their games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -255 or shorter.

Last season, Ohio State won four out of the 12 games, or 33.3%, in which it was the underdog.

Last season, the Buckeyes won four of their five games when they were an underdog by at least +205 on the moneyline.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, Texas A&M has an implied win probability of 71.8%.

Texas A&M vs. Ohio State Head-to-Head Comparison

The Buckeyes won the rebound battle by an average of 3.0 boards. They collected 34.1 rebounds per game (79th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 31.1 per contest.

The Buckeyes ranked 99th in college basketball with 98.2 points scored per 100 possessions, and 121st in college basketball defensively with 91.3 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!