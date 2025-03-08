Texas A&M vs LSU Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 8

The LSU Tigers (14-16, 3-14 SEC) will attempt to stop a four-game losing streak when they host the Texas A&M Aggies (21-9, 10-7 SEC) on March 8, 2025 at Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Texas A&M vs. LSU Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, March 8, 2025

Saturday, March 8, 2025 Game time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Location: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Baton Rouge, Louisiana Arena: Pete Maravich Assembly Center

Texas A&M vs. LSU Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Texas A&M win (64.2%)

Before placing a bet on Saturday's Texas A&M-LSU spread (Texas A&M -6.5) or over/under (143.5 points), read the betting trends and insights below.

Texas A&M vs. LSU: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Texas A&M has covered 15 times in 30 chances against the spread this season.

LSU has covered 14 times in 30 chances against the spread this year.

When the spread is set as 6.5 or more this season, Texas A&M (6-7) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (46.2%) than LSU (5-9) does as the underdog (35.7%).

Against the spread, the Aggies have performed better at home, covering eight times in 16 home games, and four times in nine road games.

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Tigers have a better winning percentage at home (.529, 9-8-0 record) than away (.400, 4-6-0).

Texas A&M is 7-10-0 against the spread in conference action this year.

LSU's SEC record against the spread is 7-10-0.

Texas A&M vs. LSU: Moneyline Betting Stats

Texas A&M has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 17 games this year and has walked away with the win 13 times (76.5%) in those games.

This season, the Aggies have come away with a win nine times in 11 chances when named as a favorite of at least -250 or shorter on the moneyline.

LSU has won four of the 20 games it was the underdog on the moneyline this season (20%).

The Tigers are 2-12 (winning only 14.3% of their games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +202 or longer.

Texas A&M has an implied victory probability of 71.4% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Texas A&M vs. LSU Head-to-Head Comparison

Texas A&M has a +195 scoring differential, topping opponents by 6.5 points per game. It is putting up 74.1 points per game to rank 174th in college basketball and is allowing 67.6 per outing to rank 56th in college basketball.

Wade Taylor IV's 15.2 points per game lead Texas A&M and are 245th in the country.

LSU's +51 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.7 points per game) is a result of putting up 75.0 points per game (145th in college basketball) while giving up 73.3 per contest (222nd in college basketball).

Camryn Carter paces LSU, scoring 16.8 points per game (126th in college basketball).

The Aggies pull down 36.4 rebounds per game (13th in college basketball) while conceding 27.9 per contest to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 8.5 boards per game.

Andersson Garcia averages 5.9 rebounds per game (ranking 339th in college basketball) to lead the Aggies.

The Tigers lose the rebound battle by an average of 1.2 boards. They are collecting 32.8 rebounds per game (132nd in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 34.0.

Corey Chest leads the Tigers with 6.6 rebounds per game (221st in college basketball).

Texas A&M's 95.0 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 196th in college basketball, and the 86.6 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 32nd in college basketball.

The Tigers' 93.4 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 250th in college basketball, and the 91.3 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 125th in college basketball.

