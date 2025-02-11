Texas A&M vs Georgia Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 11

The Texas A&M Aggies (18-5, 7-3 SEC) will look to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Georgia Bulldogs (16-8, 4-7 SEC) on February 11, 2025 at Reed Arena.

Texas A&M vs. Georgia Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, February 11, 2025

Tuesday, February 11, 2025 Game time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Location: College Station, Texas

College Station, Texas Arena: Reed Arena

Texas A&M vs. Georgia Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Texas A&M win (79%)

Read these betting trends and insights before you bet on Tuesday's Texas A&M-Georgia spread (Texas A&M -7.5) or total (137.5 points).

Texas A&M vs. Georgia: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Texas A&M is 13-10-0 ATS this season.

Georgia has won 12 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 12 times.

Texas A&M covers the spread when it is a 7.5-point favorite or more 50% of the time. That's more often than Georgia covers as an underdog of 7.5 or more (never covered this season).

The Aggies have done a better job covering the spread in away games (4-3-0) than they have in home games (6-5-0).

Against the spread, the Bulldogs have been better at home (10-5-0) than on the road (1-5-0).

Texas A&M has five wins against the spread in 10 conference games this year.

Georgia has covered the spread five times in 11 SEC games.

Texas A&M vs. Georgia: Moneyline Betting Stats

Texas A&M has won in 11, or 84.6%, of the 13 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

The Aggies have yet to lose in six games when named as moneyline favorite of -345 or better.

Georgia has won 22.2% of the games this season it was the moneyline underdog (2-7).

The Bulldogs have played three times as a moneyline underdog with odds of +270 or longer, and lost each game.

Texas A&M has an implied victory probability of 77.5% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Texas A&M vs. Georgia Head-to-Head Comparison

Texas A&M's +205 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 8.9 points per game) is a result of scoring 75.0 points per game (159th in college basketball) while giving up 66.1 per outing (40th in college basketball).

Texas A&M's leading scorer, Wade Taylor IV, is 253rd in college basketball averaging 15.1 points per game.

Georgia is outscoring opponents by 8.6 points per game, with a +206 scoring differential overall. It puts up 76.0 points per game (128th in college basketball) and allows 67.4 per outing (60th in college basketball).

Asa Newell is ranked 234th in the country with a team-leading 15.3 points per game.

The Aggies win the rebound battle by 9.4 boards on average. They record 36.9 rebounds per game, which ranks 14th in college basketball, while their opponents grab 27.5 per contest.

Solomon Washington's 5.6 rebounds per game lead the Aggies and rank 409th in college basketball play.

The Bulldogs win the rebound battle by an average of 5.8 boards. They are recording 34.0 rebounds per game (78th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 28.2.

Newell's 6.7 rebounds per game lead the Bulldogs and rank 205th in college basketball.

Texas A&M's 95.7 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 181st in college basketball, and the 84.4 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 19th in college basketball.

The Bulldogs put up 96.5 points per 100 possessions (163rd in college basketball), while giving up 85.6 points per 100 possessions (34th in college basketball).

