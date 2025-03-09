Texas A&M-CC vs Houston Christian Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Southland Tournament

The No. 5 seed Texas A&M-CC Islanders (19-13, 12-8 Southland) and the No. 8 seed Houston Christian Huskies (12-19, 9-11 Southland) will try to move on in the Southland tournament on Sunday as they meet at 6 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Texas A&M-CC vs. Houston Christian Game Info and Odds

Game day: Sunday, March 9, 2025

Game time: 6 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN+

Location: Lake Charles, Louisiana

Arena: The Legacy Center

Texas A&M-CC vs. Houston Christian Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Texas A&M-CC win (84.2%)

See these betting insights and trends before you wager on Sunday's Texas A&M-CC-Houston Christian spread (Texas A&M-CC -6.5) or total (137.5 points).

Texas A&M-CC vs. Houston Christian: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Texas A&M-CC is 16-11-0 ATS this season.

Houston Christian has put together a 20-8-0 ATS record so far this year.

Texas A&M-CC covers the spread when it is a 6.5-point favorite or more 70% of the time. That's less often than Houston Christian covers as an underdog of 6.5 or more (83.3%).

The Islanders have covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than away games. They have covered nine times in 13 opportunities when playing at home, and they've covered seven times in 14 opportunities in away games.

Against the spread, the Huskies have had better results on the road (11-4-0) than at home (9-4-0).

Against the spread, in conference play, Texas A&M-CC is 12-8-0 this year.

Houston Christian's Southland record against the spread is 11-8-0.

Texas A&M-CC vs. Houston Christian: Moneyline Betting Stats

Texas A&M-CC has been the moneyline favorite in 19 games this season and has come away with the win 15 times (78.9%) in those contests.

This season, the Islanders have been victorious nine times in 10 chances when named as a favorite of at least -280 or better on the moneyline.

Houston Christian has been the underdog on the moneyline 20 total times this season. Houston Christian has gone 7-13 in those games.

The Huskies have a 1-7 record (winning only 12.5% of their games) when they have played as a moneyline underdog of +225 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Texas A&M-CC has a 73.7% chance of walking away with the win.

Texas A&M-CC vs. Houston Christian Head-to-Head Comparison

Texas A&M-CC outscores opponents by 8.6 points per game (scoring 76.6 per game to rank 102nd in college basketball while allowing 68.0 per outing to rank 63rd in college basketball) and has a +274 scoring differential overall.

Garry Clark's team-leading 14.7 points per game ranks 293rd in the nation.

Houston Christian puts up 66.5 points per game (341st in college basketball) while allowing 69.6 per outing (103rd in college basketball). It has a -95 scoring differential and has been outscored by 3.1 points per game.

Julian Mackey is 272nd in college basketball with a team-high 14.9 points per game.

The Islanders win the rebound battle by 3.2 boards on average. They collect 32.9 rebounds per game, which ranks 124th in college basketball, while their opponents grab 29.7 per outing.

Clark averages 7.6 rebounds per game (ranking 94th in college basketball) to lead the Islanders.

The Huskies lose the rebound battle by 2.6 boards on average. They collect 28.9 rebounds per game, 328th in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 31.5.

Peyton Rogers is 340th in college basketball with 5.9 rebounds per game, leading the Huskies.

Texas A&M-CC ranks 102nd in college basketball with 98.8 points scored per 100 possessions, and 50th in college basketball defensively with 87.7 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Huskies rank 306th in college basketball averaging 90.8 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 224th, allowing 95.0 points per 100 possessions.

