Texans Offseason Preview: Impending Free Agents, Draft Picks, and Top Needs

The 2024 season provided more of the same for the Houston Texans as they finished 10-7 and won one playoff game -- the same exact result as the 2023 season. However, the campaign has been mostly viewed as a let down as some looked for Houston to enter contender status.

After logging 0.07 expected points added per drop back (EPA/db) in 2023, C.J. Stroud took a step back with -0.05 EPA/db in 2023 (via NFL Next Gen Stats). With the offense taking a step back in 2024, the Texans decided to move on from offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik and offensive line coach Chris Strausser.

Expect more change from Houston as it looks to take a leap into contender status. What else should we expect from the Texans in the offseason?

Texans' Impending 2025 Free Agents

Stefon Diggs, WR

Robert Woods, WR

Jeff Okudah, CB

Foley Fatukasi, DE

Case Keenum, QB

M.J. Stewart, S

Jerry Hughes, DE

Del'Shawn Phillips, LB

Neville Hewitt, LB

Derek Barnett, DE

Eric Murray, S

Kris Boyd, CB

Mario Edwards, DE

Dare Ogunbowale, RB

Kendrick Green, G

Devin White, LB

Irv Smith, TE

Myles Bryant, CB

Ka'dar Hollman, CB

Jon Weeks, LS

Diontae Johnson, WR

Zach Thomas, G (restricted free agent)

Dalton Keene, TE (restricted free agent)

Kurt Hinish, DT (restricted free agent)

Jake Hansen, LB (restricted free agent)

Teagan Quitoriano, TE (restricted free agent)

Of course, the elephant in the room is Stefon Diggs hitting the market as an unrestricted free agent. The Texans traded a 2025 second-round pick to the Buffalo Bills for Diggs, and it didn't go as planned with Diggs suffering a season-ending knee injury in October. A one-year "prove it" deal could be ahead for the 31-year-old wideout, but Houston doesn't have a whole lot of cap space to work with (ninth-lowest in the NFL).

Safety Eric Murray -- who logged a 63.8 Pro Football Focus player grade -- is probably the most notable impending free agent on defense. The defensive line has several depth pieces hitting the open market too, including Foley Fatukasi, Jerry Hughes, and Derek Barnett.

None of these defensive free agents would be back breakers, but addressing the wide receiver room will be important. Tank Dell's major injury from late in the 2024 season will likely leave him out late into the 2025 campaign. Pair this with Diggs and Robert Woods becoming free agents, and Houston will have important decisions ahead.

Texans' 2025 NFL Draft Picks

25th overall

2nd round

3rd round

4th round

5th round (via Buffalo Bills)

7th round

(NOTE: This list does not include compensatory picks, which are typically announced in early March.)

After finishing with PFF's 12th-worst pass blocking and 8th-worst run blocking grades, the Texans finished as PFF's 4th-worst offensive line. Good luck thriving on offense if your O-line struggles, and this only harms Stroud's chances of shining. Houston made moves to upgrade on the offensive coaching staff, but it needs improved personnel on the offensive line too. At least the Texans have left tackle figured out thanks to Laremy Tunsil.

There are a few intriguing impending free agents at guard spots, including the Dallas Cowboys' Zack Martin and the Kansas City Chiefs' Trey Smith. However, limited cap space means Houston could focus on offensive line in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Guard Tyler Booker of Alabama has been a popular choice in mock drafts. Our Austin Swaim also mocked defensive tackle Derrick Harmon of Oregon to the Texans in FanDuel Research's 2025 NFL Mock Draft, though this was when Houston held the 19th overall pick. They will pick a few slots later, but Harmon should still be available around this spot.

If it's not an offensive guard, this is a loaded defensive tackle class, as Harmon, Tyleik Williams, Kenneth Walker, and Deone Walker are all potential first-round DTs in the Texans' range. Targeting one of these players in the second round is also a possibility.

Texans' Top Offseason Needs

Offensive Line

Wide Receiver

Defensive Tackle

As mentioned, there's a desperate need for offensive line on the Texans. The interior O-line was especially weak; right guard proved to be a problem spot as Shaq Mason logged a 60.5 PFF player grade and 56.9 run blocking grade.

The wide receiver room could become especially thin if Diggs and Woods depart in the offseason. Plus, Dell's injury extending into next season causes even more worry. If Houston does not opt to bring some veterans back, it will need to address the position in the offseason -- whether it's through the draft or targeting a big fish free agent like Chris Godwin.

Finally, this franchise has its edge rusher spots figured out with Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter, but the defensive tackles were shaky in 2024. Fatukasi posted a dreadful 35.6 PFF player grade. All defensive tackles in the rotation were under a 60.0 PFF player grade, also including Tim Settle, Mario Edwards Jr., and Tommy Togiai. This unit still managed to finish as FanDuel Research's fifth-best schedule-adjusted defense in the regular season. Adding a block-eater or talented 3-technique would help take this defensive line to the next level.

This offseason will be about finding a way to become a contender in the AFC. The Texans are reigning back-to-back champs in the AFC South, but how will they take that next step before the 2025 season?

