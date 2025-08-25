FanDuel Bussin' With The Boys Promo: 50% Profit Boost for Nebraska vs. Cincinnati 8/28/25

College football is back, and FanDuel has plenty of ways to get in on the action! Ahead of the Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. Cincinnati Bearcats matchup on Thursday night, Bussin' With The Boys and FanDuel Sportsbook have teamed up for a special promotion!

The Boys have made their pick for the Nebraska vs. Cincinnati college football Game on August 28, 2025. The Boys are backing Nebraska over Cincinnati in their Week 1 matchup. Now, YOU can choose if you want to TAIL The Boys or FADE them with a 50% Profit Boost Token for Nebraska vs. Cincinnati.

Nebraska started 5-1 last season, eventually finishing with a 7-6 record. Cincinnati got off to a 5-2 start but dropped five straight games to end the year at 5-7.

Current Nebraska-Cincinnati odds can be found below, while all other college football odds are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

How to Use This FanDuel Promo

Here's how to claim this promo:

Sign up or sign into your FanDuel Sportsbook account. Click the "Claim Now" button to get your 50% Profit Boost Token. Your Profit Boost Token is valid for use on either a "Nebraska Moneyline" wager (TAIL) OR a "Cincinnati Moneyline" wager (FADE) for the Nebraska vs. Cincinnati college football game taking place on August 28th, 2025. After receiving your Profit Boost Token, decide whether you want to Tail or Fade The Boys! Click "Bet Now" to be taken directly to the "Tail or Fade" tab to place your wager.

There is a maximum wager associated with use of your Profit Boost Token. Payouts from Profit Boost Tokens include boosted winnings and the initial stake. Log in for more details.

Who Can Claim This FanDuel Promo Offer?

The promotion is only open to individuals who are at least 21 years of age (18+ in D.C., Kentucky, and Wyoming) and are physically present in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana (excluding the following parishes: Caldwell, Catahoula, Franklin, Jackson, LaSalle, Sabine, Union, West Carroll and Winn), Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, or Wyoming during the Promotion Period.

How Long Will This FanDuel Promo Run?

The promotion will end at 9:00 PM ET on August 28th, 2025.

