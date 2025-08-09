Terry McLaurin 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin is the 16th-ranked WR (by average fantasy draft position) heading into this season, after putting up 185.8 points a year ago (fifth among all NFL WRs). Want to know more? For additional stats and fantasy projections, see below.

Terry McLaurin Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at McLaurin's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 185.8 41 5 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 136.7 77 19

Terry McLaurin 2024 Game-by-Game

In Week 15 versus the New Orleans Saints, McLaurin posted a season-high 19.3 fantasy points, thanks to this stat line: seven receptions, 73 yards and two touchdowns. View the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Buccaneers 1.7 4 2 17 0 Week 2 Giants 2.2 8 6 22 0 Week 3 @Bengals 16.0 6 4 100 1 Week 4 @Cardinals 11.2 10 7 52 1 Week 5 Browns 9.4 8 4 112 0 Week 6 @Ravens 17.3 7 6 53 2 Week 7 Panthers 9.8 6 6 98 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

Terry McLaurin vs. Other Commanders Receivers

The Commanders, who ranked fifth in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 50.0% of the time while opting for the ground attack 50.0% of the time. Below is a look at how McLaurin's 2024 receiving figures stack up against his Washington Commanders teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Terry McLaurin 117 82 1096 13 14 Deebo Samuel 81 51 670 3 13 Zach Ertz 91 66 654 7 21 Noah Brown 56 35 453 1 3

Want more data and analysis on Terry McLaurin? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.