Terry McLaurin 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Terry McLaurin 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin is the 16th-ranked WR (by average fantasy draft position) heading into this season, after putting up 185.8 points a year ago (fifth among all NFL WRs). Want to know more? For additional stats and fantasy projections, see below.

Terry McLaurin Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at McLaurin's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points185.8415
2025 Projected Fantasy Points136.77719

Terry McLaurin 2024 Game-by-Game

In Week 15 versus the New Orleans Saints, McLaurin posted a season-high 19.3 fantasy points, thanks to this stat line: seven receptions, 73 yards and two touchdowns. View the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1@Buccaneers1.742170
Week 2Giants2.286220
Week 3@Bengals16.0641001
Week 4@Cardinals11.2107521
Week 5Browns9.4841120
Week 6@Ravens17.376532
Week 7Panthers9.866980

Terry McLaurin vs. Other Commanders Receivers

The Commanders, who ranked fifth in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 50.0% of the time while opting for the ground attack 50.0% of the time. Below is a look at how McLaurin's 2024 receiving figures stack up against his Washington Commanders teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Terry McLaurin1178210961314
Deebo Samuel8151670313
Zach Ertz9166654721
Noah Brown563545313

Want more data and analysis on Terry McLaurin? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

