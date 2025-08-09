Terry McLaurin 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin is the 16th-ranked WR (by average fantasy draft position) heading into this season, after putting up 185.8 points a year ago (fifth among all NFL WRs). Want to know more? For additional stats and fantasy projections, see below.
Terry McLaurin Key Fantasy Stats
Take a peek at McLaurin's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 data and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2024 Fantasy Points
|185.8
|41
|5
|2025 Projected Fantasy Points
|136.7
|77
|19
Terry McLaurin 2024 Game-by-Game
In Week 15 versus the New Orleans Saints, McLaurin posted a season-high 19.3 fantasy points, thanks to this stat line: seven receptions, 73 yards and two touchdowns. View the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 1
|@Buccaneers
|1.7
|4
|2
|17
|0
|Week 2
|Giants
|2.2
|8
|6
|22
|0
|Week 3
|@Bengals
|16.0
|6
|4
|100
|1
|Week 4
|@Cardinals
|11.2
|10
|7
|52
|1
|Week 5
|Browns
|9.4
|8
|4
|112
|0
|Week 6
|@Ravens
|17.3
|7
|6
|53
|2
|Week 7
|Panthers
|9.8
|6
|6
|98
|0
Terry McLaurin vs. Other Commanders Receivers
The Commanders, who ranked fifth in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 50.0% of the time while opting for the ground attack 50.0% of the time. Below is a look at how McLaurin's 2024 receiving figures stack up against his Washington Commanders teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Terry McLaurin
|117
|82
|1096
|13
|14
|Deebo Samuel
|81
|51
|670
|3
|13
|Zach Ertz
|91
|66
|654
|7
|21
|Noah Brown
|56
|35
|453
|1
|3
