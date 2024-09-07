Terry McLaurin 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Terry McLaurin posted 124.2 fantasy points last season, 33rd among all NFL wide receivers. The Washington Commanders WR is currently the 33rd-ranked player at his position fantasy-wise (by average draft position) going into 2024, and we have lots more stats and projections on him here.

Terry McLaurin Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at McLaurin's fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2023 Fantasy Points 130.2 104 29 2024 Projected Fantasy Points 130.5 105 35

Terry McLaurin 2023 Game-by-Game

McLaurin accumulated 20.1 fantasy points -- six catches, 141 yards and one touchdown -- in Week 15 against the Los Angeles Rams, his best game of the season. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Cardinals 3.1 4 2 31 0 Week 2 @Broncos 11.4 6 5 54 1 Week 3 Bills 4.1 6 6 41 0 Week 4 @Eagles 8.6 10 8 86 0 Week 5 Bears 4.9 5 4 49 0 Week 6 @Falcons 8.1 11 6 81 0 Week 7 @Giants 9.0 9 6 90 0 View Full Table

Terry McLaurin vs. Other Commanders Receivers

The Commanders ran 63.9% passing plays and 36.1% rushing plays last season. They ranked 25th in the NFL in scoring. Below is a look at how McLaurin's 2023 receiving stats stack up against his Washington Commanders teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Terry McLaurin 132 79 1002 4 8 Noah Brown 55 33 567 2 7 Austin Ekeler 74 51 436 1 9 Brian Robinson Jr. 43 36 368 4 5

