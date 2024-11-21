Tennessee vs Virginia Basketball Prediction, Best Bets, Spread & Odds - November 21

The Tennessee Volunteers (4-0) take a four-game winning streak into a road matchup with the Virginia Cavaliers (3-0), winners of three straight.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Tennessee vs. Virginia Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, November 21, 2024

Game time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Location: Nassau, Bahamas

Nassau, Bahamas Arena: Baha Mar Convention Center

Tennessee vs. Virginia Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tennessee win (79.7%)

Check out these betting trends and insights before you wager on Thursday's Tennessee-Virginia spread (Tennessee -12.5) or over/under (125.5 points).

Tennessee vs. Virginia: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Tennessee went 19-17-0 ATS last season.

Virginia put together an 18-16-0 ATS record last season.

The Volunteers did a better job covering the spread at home (11-5-0) last season than they did in road games (5-6-0).

The Cavaliers were better against the spread at home (11-6-0) than on the road (5-6-0) last year.

Tennessee vs. Virginia: Moneyline Betting Stats

Tennessee won 81.5% of the games last season in which it was the moneyline favorite (22-5).

The Volunteers had an 8-1 record last year (winning 88.9% of their games) when they played as a moneyline favorite of -1000 or shorter.

Virginia was underdogs in eight games last season and won one (12.5%) of those contests.

The Cavaliers were not a bigger underdog last season than the +640 moneyline set for this game.

Based on this contest's moneyline, Tennessee's implied win probability is 90.9%.

Tennessee vs. Virginia Head-to-Head Comparison

The Cavaliers ranked 329th in the country at 29.4 rebounds per game. That was 2.7 fewer than the 32.1 their opponents averaged.

The Cavaliers scored 90.9 points per 100 possessions (274th in college basketball), while giving up 86.4 points per 100 possessions (23rd in college basketball).

