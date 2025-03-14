Tennessee vs Texas Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for SEC Tournament

The No. 4 seed Tennessee Volunteers (25-6, 12-6 SEC) play the No. 13 seed Texas Longhorns (19-14, 6-12 SEC) in the SEC tournament Friday at Bridgestone Arena, beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET. Both teams will look to take one step closer to earning an automatic place in the NCAA Tournament.

Tennessee vs. Texas Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, March 14, 2025

Friday, March 14, 2025 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Arena: Bridgestone Arena

Tennessee vs. Texas Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Tennessee win (76.5%)

Check out these betting insights and trends before you bet on Friday's Tennessee-Texas spread (Tennessee -9.5) or over/under (134.5 points).

Tennessee vs. Texas: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Tennessee is 16-15-0 ATS this season.

Texas has covered 16 times in 33 matchups with a spread this season.

When the spread is set as 9.5 or more this season, Tennessee (8-9) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (47.1%) than Texas (1-1) does as the underdog (50%).

The Volunteers have covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than away games. They have covered nine times in 17 opportunities at home, and they've covered five times in 11 opportunities in road games.

The Longhorns have been better against the spread away (5-5-0) than at home (8-10-0) this season.

Tennessee has beaten the spread seven times in 18 conference games.

Texas is 9-11-0 against the spread in SEC play this year.

Tennessee vs. Texas: Moneyline Betting Stats

Tennessee has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 24 games this year and has walked away with the win 20 times (83.3%) in those games.

This season, the Volunteers have been victorious 12 times in 13 chances when named as a favorite of at least -549 or shorter on the moneyline.

Texas has been the underdog on the moneyline 12 total times this season. Texas has finished 4-8 in those games.

The Longhorns have played as a moneyline underdog of +400 or longer in just two games this season, which they lost both.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Tennessee has a 84.6% chance of pulling out a win.

Tennessee vs. Texas Head-to-Head Comparison

Tennessee outscores opponents by 12.6 points per game (scoring 74.5 per game to rank 154th in college basketball while giving up 61.9 per outing to rank seventh in college basketball) and has a +391 scoring differential overall.

Chaz Lanier is 76th in the nation with a team-high 17.9 points per game.

Texas' +222 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 6.7 points per game) is a result of putting up 78.6 points per game (67th in college basketball) while giving up 71.9 per outing (178th in college basketball).

Tre Johnson is 15th in the nation with a team-high 20.1 points per game.

The Volunteers win the rebound battle by 6.5 boards on average. They collect 34 rebounds per game, which ranks 66th in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 27.5 per contest.

Igor Milicic Jr. leads the Volunteers with 7.3 rebounds per game (129th in college basketball action).

The Longhorns come out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 1.5 boards. They are recording 33.1 rebounds per game (115th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 31.6.

Arthur Kaluma averages 7.8 rebounds per game (76th in college basketball) to lead the Longhorns.

Tennessee ranks 79th in college basketball by averaging 100.2 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is seventh in college basketball, allowing 83.2 points per 100 possessions.

The Longhorns average 101 points per 100 possessions on offense (61st in college basketball), and concede 92.3 points per 100 possessions (149th in college basketball).

