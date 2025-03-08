Tennessee vs South Carolina Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 8

The Tennessee Volunteers (24-6, 11-6 SEC) will try to continue a four-game home win streak when they take on the South Carolina Gamecocks (12-18, 2-15 SEC) on March 8, 2025 at Thompson-Boling Arena.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Tennessee vs. South Carolina Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, March 8, 2025

Saturday, March 8, 2025 Game time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Location: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Arena: Thompson-Boling Arena

Tennessee vs. South Carolina Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tennessee win (92.6%)

Check out the betting trends and insights below before making a wager on Saturday's Tennessee-South Carolina spread (Tennessee -15.5) or total (131.5 points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Tennessee vs. South Carolina: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Tennessee has won 16 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 14 times.

South Carolina has covered 14 times in 30 matchups with a spread this year.

Tennessee (5-3) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 15.5 points or more this season (62.5%) than South Carolina (1-0) does as a 15.5+-point underdog (100%).

The Volunteers have done a better job covering the spread at home (9-7-0) than they have in road tilts (5-6-0).

This year, the Gamecocks are 11-7-0 at home against the spread (.611 winning percentage). Away, they are 2-8-0 ATS (.200).

Tennessee is 7-10-0 against the spread in conference games this season.

South Carolina has covered the spread eight times in 17 SEC games.

Tennessee vs. South Carolina: Moneyline Betting Stats

Tennessee has come away with 19 wins in the 23 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Volunteers have not lost in five games this year when favored by -2326 or better on the moneyline.

South Carolina has won two of the 19 games it was listed as the moneyline underdog this season (10.5%).

The Gamecocks have played as a moneyline underdog of +1060 or longer in just one game this season, which they lost.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Tennessee has a 95.9% chance of pulling out a win.

Tennessee vs. South Carolina Head-to-Head Comparison

Tennessee's +381 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 12.7 points per game) is a result of scoring 74.5 points per game (160th in college basketball) while giving up 61.8 per contest (seventh in college basketball).

Chaz Lanier's 17.7 points per game lead Tennessee and rank 81st in the country.

South Carolina's -39 scoring differential (being outscored by 1.3 points per game) is a result of putting up 70 points per game (283rd in college basketball) while giving up 71.3 per contest (158th in college basketball).

Collin Murray-Boyles is ranked 106th in the nation with a team-leading 17.1 points per game.

The Volunteers record 34.2 rebounds per game (61st in college basketball) while allowing 27.5 per contest to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 6.7 boards per game.

Igor Milicic Jr. paces the Volunteers with 7.3 rebounds per game (128th in college basketball play).

The Gamecocks win the rebound battle by 1.7 boards on average. They collect 30.8 rebounds per game, 252nd in college basketball, while their opponents grab 29.1.

Murray-Boyles is 51st in the country with 8.3 rebounds per game, leading the Gamecocks.

Tennessee's 100.1 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 81st in college basketball, and the 83 points it allows per 100 possessions rank eighth in college basketball.

The Gamecocks record 93.5 points per 100 possessions (247th in college basketball), while allowing 95.2 points per 100 possessions (232nd in college basketball).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!