Tennessee vs Missouri Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 5

The No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers (18-4, 5-4 SEC) host the No. 15 Missouri Tigers (17-4, 6-2 SEC) in SEC action at Thompson-Boling Arena, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, February 5, 2025.

Tennessee vs. Missouri Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, February 5, 2025

Wednesday, February 5, 2025 Game time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Location: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Arena: Thompson-Boling Arena

Tennessee vs. Missouri Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Tennessee win (74.8%)

Read the betting trends and insights below before making a bet on Wednesday's Tennessee-Missouri spread (Tennessee -9.5) or total (134.5 points).

Tennessee vs. Missouri: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Tennessee has put together a 14-8-0 record against the spread this season.

Missouri has won 12 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover eight times.

Missouri covers the spread when it is a 9.5-point underdog or more 100% of the time. That's more often than Tennessee covers as a favorite of 9.5 or more (61.5%).

Against the spread, the Volunteers have performed better when playing at home, covering nine times in 13 home games, and three times in six road games.

Against the spread, the Tigers have had better results away (3-2-0) than at home (8-6-0).

Tennessee has covered the spread five times in nine conference games.

Missouri has covered the spread seven times in eight SEC games.

Tennessee vs. Missouri: Moneyline Betting Stats

Tennessee has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 16 games this year and has walked away with the win 14 times (87.5%) in those games.

The Volunteers have a win-loss record of 9-1 when favored by -490 or better by bookmakers this year.

Missouri has won three of the seven games it was the moneyline underdog this season (42.9%).

The Tigers have played as a moneyline underdog of +365 or longer in just two games this season, which they split 1-1.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Tennessee has a 83.1% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Tennessee vs. Missouri Head-to-Head Comparison

Tennessee's +350 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 15.9 points per game) is a result of scoring 74.5 points per game (180th in college basketball) while giving up 58.6 per outing (third in college basketball).

Chaz Lanier's 17.9 points per game lead Tennessee and rank 69th in college basketball.

Missouri has a +311 scoring differential, topping opponents by 14.8 points per game. It is putting up 83.4 points per game, 17th in college basketball, and is allowing 68.6 per contest to rank 89th in college basketball.

Tamar Bates is ranked 454th in the nation with a team-high 13.3 points per game.

The Volunteers win the rebound battle by an average of 7.9 boards. They are collecting 35.2 rebounds per game (46th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 27.3 per outing.

Igor Milicic Jr.'s 8.1 rebounds per game lead the Volunteers and rank 66th in college basketball play.

The Tigers prevail in the rebound battle by an average of 2.4 boards. They are pulling down 32.1 rebounds per game (194th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 29.7.

Josh Gray leads the team with 5.1 rebounds per game (570th in college basketball).

Tennessee averages 99.0 points per 100 possessions on offense (103rd in college basketball), and allows 77.8 points per 100 possessions (second in college basketball).

The Tigers average 106.5 points per 100 possessions on offense (11th in college basketball), and concede 87.5 points per 100 possessions (58th in college basketball).

