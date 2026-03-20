Tennessee vs Miami (OH) College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NCAA Tournament First Round

The No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers (22-11) take on the No. 11 Miami (OH) RedHawks (32-1) in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, starting at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Tennessee vs. Miami (OH) Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, March 20, 2026

Friday, March 20, 2026 Game time: 4:25 p.m. ET

4:25 p.m. ET TV channel: TBS

TBS Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Arena: Xfinity Mobile Arena

Tennessee vs. Miami (OH) Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tennessee win (67.9%)

Tennessee is an 11.5-point favorite against Miami (OH) on Friday and the over/under is set at 148.5 points. Here's some betting trends and insights if you plan to place a wager on the matchup.

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Tennessee vs. Miami (OH): ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Tennessee has won 15 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 18 times.

Miami (OH) has compiled a 20-10-0 ATS record so far this season.

When playing at home, the Volunteers sport a better record against the spread (8-9-0) compared to their ATS record in road games (4-6-0).

In 2025-26 against the spread, the RedHawks have a lower winning percentage at home (.615, 8-5-0 record) than on the road (.714, 10-4-0).

Tennessee vs. Miami (OH): Moneyline Betting Stats

Tennessee has been the moneyline favorite in 23 games this season and has come away with the win 15 times (65.2%) in those contests.

The Volunteers have yet to lose in nine games when named as moneyline favorite of -671 or better.

Miami (OH) has not yet lost a game it played as the moneyline underdog this season, going 5-0.

The RedHawks have yet to play a game with moneyline odds of +470 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Tennessee has a 87% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Tennessee vs. Miami (OH) Head-to-Head Comparison

Tennessee is outscoring opponents by 10.1 points per game with a +333 scoring differential overall. It puts up 79.5 points per game (93rd in college basketball) and allows 69.4 per contest (58th in college basketball).

Ja'Kobi Gillespie ranks 93rd in the nation with a team-leading 18 points per game.

Miami (OH) is outscoring opponents by 15.2 points per game, with a +503 scoring differential overall. It puts up 90.6 points per game (second in college basketball) and allows 75.4 per outing (227th in college basketball).

Brant Byers leads Miami (OH), putting up 14.5 points per game (345th in college basketball).

The 39.7 rebounds per game the Volunteers average rank second in college basketball, and are 13.6 more than the 26.1 their opponents pull down per outing.

Nate Ament leads the Volunteers with 6.6 rebounds per game (209th in college basketball play).

The RedHawks average 32.3 rebounds per game (155th in college basketball) while allowing 29.9 per outing to opponents. They outrebound opponents by 2.4 boards per game.

Eian Elmer is 306th in college basketball with 5.9 rebounds per game, leading the RedHawks.

Tennessee ranks 106th in college basketball by averaging 100.6 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 36th in college basketball, allowing 87.8 points per 100 possessions.

The RedHawks average 112.7 points per 100 possessions on offense (first in college basketball), and allow 93.7 points per 100 possessions (135th in college basketball).

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