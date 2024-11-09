Tennessee vs Louisville Basketball Prediction, Best Bets, Spread & Odds - November 9

The Louisville Cardinals (1-0) take on the Tennessee Volunteers (1-0) at KFC Yum! Center on November 9, 2024.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Tennessee vs. Louisville Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, November 9, 2024

Saturday, November 9, 2024 Game time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Location: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Arena: KFC Yum! Center

Tennessee vs. Louisville Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tennessee win (85.6%)

Here's a look at some betting trends for Tennessee (-2.5) versus Louisville on Saturday. The total has been set at 153.5 points for this game.

Tennessee vs. Louisville: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Tennessee went 19-17-0 ATS last season.

Louisville put together a 13-19-0 record against the spread last season.

As a 2.5-point underdog or more in 2023-24, Louisville was 10-12 against the spread compared to the 17-13 ATS record Tennessee posted as a 2.5-point favorite.

The Volunteers sported a better record against the spread in home games (11-5-0) than they did in away games (5-6-0) last season.

The Cardinals were better against the spread away (5-6-0) than at home (6-12-0) last season.

Tennessee vs. Louisville: Moneyline Betting Stats

Tennessee put together a 22-5 record in games it was favored on the moneyline last season (winning 81.5% of those games).

The Volunteers went 22-3 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -140 or shorter (88%).

Louisville won two, or 8.7%, of the 23 games it played as underdogs last season.

The Cardinals had a record of 2-20 in games where sportsbooks had them as underdogs of at least +116 on the moneyline.

Based on this contest's moneyline, Tennessee has an implied win probability of 58.3%.

Tennessee vs. Louisville Head-to-Head Comparison

The Cardinals were 148th in college basketball at 32.4 rebounds per game. That was similar to the 32.7 their opponents averaged.

The Cardinals averaged 92 points per 100 possessions on offense (248th in college basketball), and gave up 101 points per 100 possessions (349th in college basketball).

