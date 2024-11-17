Tennessee vs Austin Peay Basketball Prediction, Best Bets, Spread & Odds - November 17

The Tennessee Volunteers (3-0) bring a three-game winning streak into a home matchup with the Austin Peay Governors (3-0), who have won three straight as well.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Tennessee vs. Austin Peay Game Info and Odds

Game day: Sunday, November 17, 2024

Sunday, November 17, 2024 Game time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Location: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Arena: Thompson-Boling Arena

Tennessee vs. Austin Peay Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tennessee win (96%)

Take a look at some betting trends for Tennessee (-27.5) versus Austin Peay on Sunday. The total has been set at 138.5 points for this game.

Tennessee vs. Austin Peay: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Tennessee compiled a 19-17-0 ATS record last year.

Austin Peay went 19-12-0 ATS last season.

At home last season, the Volunteers owned a better record against the spread (11-5-0) compared to their ATS record in road games (5-6-0).

In 2023-24 against the spread, the Governors had a lower winning percentage at home (.615, 8-5-0 record) than away (.625, 10-6-0).

Tennessee vs. Austin Peay: Moneyline Betting Stats

Tennessee won 81.5% of the games last season in which it was favored on the moneyline (22-5).

The Volunteers did not play a game last season with moneyline odds of -33333 or shorter.

Austin Peay was underdogs in 19 games last season and won six (31.6%) of those contests.

The Governors were not a bigger underdog last season than the +4000 moneyline set for this game.

Tennessee has a 99.7% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Tennessee vs. Austin Peay Head-to-Head Comparison

The Governors ranked 237th in the country at 31.2 rebounds per game. That was 1.0 fewer than the 32.2 their opponents averaged.

The Governors ranked 75th in college basketball with 99.1 points scored per 100 possessions, and 295th in college basketball defensively with 96.9 points conceded per 100 possessions.

