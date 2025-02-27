Tennessee Titans Odds to Win 2026 Super Bowl

Odds updated as of 1:32 p.m.

The Tennessee Titans, as of Feb. 27, are +20000 to win the Super Bowl, the third-worst odds in the NFL.

Get the latest NFL futures odds for the Titans on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Titans Postseason Odds

Odds to win the Super Bowl: +20000 (Bet $100 to win $20,000)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Titans Stats Insights (2024)

On defense, the Titans were a top-five unit last season, ranking second-best by allowing just 311.2 yards per game. They ranked 26th on offense (304.2 yards per game).

Despite having a bottom-five scoring defense that ranked third-worst in the NFL last season (27.1 points allowed per game), the Titans played better on the other side of the ball, ranking 27th in the NFL by putting up 18.3 points per game.

Defensively, Tennessee was a top-five unit in terms of passing yards last season, ranking second-best by giving up only 177.3 passing yards per game. It ranked 26th on offense (195.1 passing yards per game).

The Titans ranked 19th in run offense (109.1 rushing yards per game) and 26th in run defense (133.9 rushing yards allowed per game) last season.

Tennessee averaged a 37.7% third-down conversion rate on offense last season, which ranked it 19th in the NFL. On the defensive side of the ball, it ranked 22nd, allowing a 41.3% third-down percentage.

Last season, the Titans accumulated 5.0 yards per play on offense (25th in the league), while sporting the fifth-best yards per play on defense in the NFL (5.2).

Tennessee owned the third-worst turnover margin in the NFL last season at -16, forcing 18 turnovers (16th in NFL) while turning it over 34 times (31st in NFL).

Bet on Tennessee Titans on FanDuel today!

Titans Offseason Losses

Name Position 2024 GP New Team Matthew Wright K 5 Panthers

Every Team's Odds to Win the Super Bowl