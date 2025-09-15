3 Quarterbacks to Stream for Fantasy Football in NFL Week 3

Streaming quarterbacks remains an integral part of fantasy football for those who were willing to wait on the position in favor of loading up at receiver and running back in drafts.

In one-quarterback formats, whether it's 10-team or 12-team leagues, there's going to be decent options on the wire to choose from.

With help from our NFL projections, here are some quarterbacks you can stream this week.

NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook, and lines may change after this article is published.

Fantasy Football QBs to Stream in Week 3

Daniel Jones, Colts

Matchup: at Tennessee

All aboard the Daniel Jones hype train! After posting 272 passing yards, 9.4 yards per passing attempt, one passing touchdown, and two rushing touchdowns in Week 1, Jones kept up the production with 316 passing yards, 9.3 yards per passing attempt, one passing touchdown, and one rushing touchdown on Sunday. However, this performance held more weight against the Denver Broncos compared to beating down on the Miami Dolphins to open the 2025 season.

Both performances led to flashy fantasy point totals as he scored 29.5 points in Week 1 (QB3) and 22.8 points in Week 2 (QB7 prior to Monday Night Football). Jones is carrying elite efficiency thus far, too, boasting 0.35 expected points added per dropback (EPA/db) and a 10.9% completion percentage over expectation (CPOE) -- per NFL Next Gen Stats. He's done this with an average depth of target (aDOT) of 8.42 yards, too.

We haven't even mentioned Jones' rushing upside either. The Indianapolis Colts have given the veteran QB 6.5 rushing attempts per game paired with a 39.1% rushing attempt red zone share. His 3.5 designed rushing attempts per game is tied for the sixth-highest total among signal-callers.

Week 3's opponent is the Tennessee Titans, and they just gave up 290 passing yards and 9.0 yards per passing attempt en route to the Los Angeles Rams reaching 33 points. Tennessee is now allowing the 13th-highest pass success rate and 10th-highest CPOE. Furthermore, the Titans have the seventh-lowest pressure rank paired with the ninth-lowest pass rush grade from Pro Football Focus. The Colts boast one of the league's top offensive lines with the fifth-highest pass block grade.

Jones could have all day in the pocket, giving him plenty of chances to launch it downfield. Tennessee has ceded the 13th-most yards per downfield target, and Jones' best passing depths grade is on attempts of 20 or more yards (80.5 passing grade).

Adding to Jones' matchup in Week 3, the Titans tied for allowing the third-most rushing touchdowns to quarterbacks in 2024.

Rostered in only 18% of leagues (per Yahoo Sports), Jones is this week's top streaming option after posting over 20 fantasy points in back-to-back games.

Michael Penix Jr., Falcons

Matchup: at Carolina

Michael Penix Jr. is not as widely available as Jones, rostered in 40% of leagues. If available, he's a quality streaming option for a matchup against the Carolina Panthers in Week 3.

In Week 1, Penix flourished by recording 298 passing yards, 7.1 yards per attempt, one passing touchdown, and one rushing touchdown for 24.0 fantasy points (QB10). After facing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Week 2 brought a much tougher challenge against the Minnesota Vikings. His fantasy success took a major step back with 5.3 points on Sunday Night Football (QB28).

The Atlanta Falcons' play-calling had a big impact on Penix's numbers, for they had 21 passing attempts compared to 39 rushing attempts. That's huge difference with Atlanta logging 42 passing attempts and 28 rushing attempts in Week 1.

Wide receivers Drake London and Darnell Mooney battling shoulder injuries likely played a role in Week 2's game plan. Both wideouts could be closer to full health in Week 3, and the Panthers feature a much more susceptible pass D.

Carolina is allowing 7.1 yards per passing attempt (12th-most), the 12th-highest pass success rate, and 10th-highest EPA/db. Furthermore, the Panthers have the third-lowest pressure rate and fourth-lowest PFF pass rush grade, helping ease some of the Falcons' protection worries with right tackle Kaleb McGary out for the season.

Penix should be closer to Week 1's production against a weak Carolina defense.

Sam Darnold, Seahawks

Matchup: vs. New Orleans

Sam Darnold's Seattle Seahawks debut was underwhelming, posting 150 passing yards and a fumble (5.4 fantasy points). While he logged two interceptions in Week 2, Darnold still provided some value by reaching 295 passing yards and two passing touchdowns (17.8 fantasy points).

He posted a meh -0.01 EPA/db, but it was certainly an improvement from Week 1's mark of -0.46. I expect this momentum to carry over against the New Orleans Saints in Week 3.

While New Orleans has given up only 6.5 yards per passing attempt (13th-fewest), regression could be imminent. The Saints faced the Arizona Cardinals in Week 1, but the Cardinals made only 29 passing attempts. In Week 2, New Orleans faced a San Francisco 49ers squad without Brock Purdy, George Kittle, and Brandon Aiyuk, and Mac Jones still had a solid day with 0.06 EPA/db.

Opponents are logging the 13th-lowest pass-play rate against the Saints. I'm not sure if that will keep up as the Seahawks increased their 23 passing attempts from Week 1 to 33 attempts in Week 2. A productive Cooper Kupp -- who reached 90 receiving yards -- adds to Seattle's passing game moving in the right direction.

New Orleans has forced only 0.5 takeaways per game (13th-fewest), suggesting Darnold could finally take care of the ball.

