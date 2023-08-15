Tennessee Titans Odds to Win 2024 Super Bowl, Make Playoffs

Odds updated as of 11:44 AM

Currently, the Tennessee Titans carry +7000 moneyline odds to win the Super Bowl.

Get the latest NFL futures odds for the Titans on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Titans Postseason Odds

Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +7000 (Bet $100 to win $7,000)

+7000 (Bet $100 to win $7,000) Preseason Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6000 (Bet $100 to win $6,000)

+6000 (Bet $100 to win $6,000) Odds to Win the AFC South: +380 (Bet $100 to win $380)

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!

Titans Stats Insights

The Titans are totaling 293.6 yards per game offensively this season (24th in ), and they are giving up 334.8 yards per game (16th) on the defensive side of the ball.

The Titans are compiling 17.6 points per game on offense, which ranks them 26th in the . Defensively, they rank ninth, surrendering 18.6 points per game.

Tennessee ranks fifth-worst in passing offense (187 passing yards per game), but thas been a little better on defense, ranking 23rd with 240.2 passing yards allowed per game.

The Titans rank 18th in run offense (106.6 rushing yards per game) and ninth in run defense (94.6 rushing yards allowed per game) this season.

Tennessee is putting up a 37.1% third-down percentage on offense (23rd in the ), and ranks 12th defensively with a 38.5% third-down percentage allowed.

The Titans rank 16th in offensive yards per play (5.5) and 21st in yards per play allowed (5.8) this season.

With four forced turnovers (23rd in ) against five turnovers committed (eighth in ), Tennessee's -1-1 turnover margin ranks 18th in the NFL.

Titans Betting Insights

The Titans are 19th in the league in terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+7000), but only 21st according to computer rankings.

The Titans' Super Bowl odds have dropped from +6000 at the start of the season to +7000, the 15th-smallest change among all teams.

With odds of +7000, the Titans have been given a 1.4% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

Titans Leaders

Ryan Tannehill has compiled 1,052 yards (210.4 ypg) on 90-of-142 passing with two touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.

Derrick Henry has racked up 328 yards on 86 carries while finding paydirt two times as a runner. He's also caught nine passes for 101 yards (20.2 per game).

Henry's game status for Sunday's Week 6 matchup against the Ravens is currently unknown.

DeAndre Hopkins leads his squad with 356 receiving yards. He's racked up that yardage on 26 receptions (out of 42 targets).

Hopkins' game status for Sunday's Week 6 matchup against the Ravens is unknown.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine has put together a 143-yard season with two touchdowns, hauling in 13 passes on 19 targets.

Denico Autry has 4.0 sacks to lead the team, and also has 3.0 TFL and 16 tackles.

Autry's game status for Sunday's Week 6 matchup against the Ravens is unknown.

Amani Hooker has picked off a team-leading one pass. He also has 24 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and three passes defended to his name.

Hooker's status for Sunday is unknown.

Bet on Tennessee Titans on FanDuel today!

Every Team's Odds to Win the Super Bowl