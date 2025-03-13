Temple vs Tulsa Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for AAC Tournament

The No. 7 seed Temple Owls (17-14, 9-9 AAC) and the No. 10 seed Tulsa Golden Hurricane (12-19, 6-12 AAC) will try to move on in the AAC tournament on Thursday as they meet at 7 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Temple vs. Tulsa Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, March 13, 2025

Thursday, March 13, 2025 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Arena: Dickies Arena

Temple vs. Tulsa Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Temple win (65.5%)

Temple is a 3.5-point favorite over Tulsa on Thursday and the over/under is set at 143.5 points. Here's a few betting trends and insights to help you make an informed wager on the contest.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Temple vs. Tulsa: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Temple has compiled a 15-15-0 record against the spread this season.

Tulsa has covered 12 times in 29 games with a spread this year.

Temple covers the spread when it is a 3.5-point favorite or more 28.6% of the time. That's less often than Tulsa covers as an underdog of 3.5 or more (43.8%).

The Owls sport a better record against the spread in home games (7-6-0) than they do in road games (6-6-0).

The Golden Hurricane have performed better against the spread on the road (6-5-0) than at home (5-10-0) this year.

Temple is 11-7-0 against the spread in conference play this season.

Tulsa has beaten the spread 10 times in 18 AAC games.

Temple vs. Tulsa: Moneyline Betting Stats

Temple has been victorious in 10, or 76.9%, of the 13 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

The Owls have a mark of 5-1 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by -166 or better on the moneyline.

Tulsa has compiled a 4-13 record in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 23.5% of those games).

In games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +138 or longer, the Golden Hurricane have a record of 4-12 (25%).

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Temple has a 62.4% chance of walking away with the win.

Temple vs. Tulsa Head-to-Head Comparison

Temple is outscoring opponents by 1.2 points per game with a +37 scoring differential overall. It puts up 79.0 points per game (60th in college basketball) and allows 77.8 per contest (322nd in college basketball).

Jamal Mashburn Jr. ranks third in the nation with a team-leading 22.0 points per game.

Tulsa has been outscored by 2.1 points per game (posting 71.5 points per game, 248th in college basketball, while allowing 73.6 per outing, 232nd in college basketball) and has a -64 scoring differential.

Dwon Odom's 13.5 points per game paces Tulsa and ranks 440th in college basketball.

The Owls rank 150th in the country at 32.5 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 32.1 their opponents average.

Steve Settle is 295th in college basketball play with 6.1 rebounds per game to lead the Owls.

The Golden Hurricane grab 32.5 rebounds per game (150th in college basketball), compared to the 33.4 of their opponents.

Ian Smikle leads the team with 5.5 rebounds per game (448th in college basketball).

Temple's 98.4 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 108th in college basketball, and the 96.9 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 282nd in college basketball.

The Golden Hurricane score 92.5 points per 100 possessions (266th in college basketball), while conceding 95.2 points per 100 possessions (234th in college basketball).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!