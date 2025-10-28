Tee Higgins Fantasy Football Week 9: Stats and Projections vs. Bears

Wide receiver Tee Higgins has a matchup versus the 13th-ranked passing defense in the league (207.4 yards allowed per game) in Week 9, when his Cincinnati Bengals meet the Chicago Bears, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

For more info on Higgins, if you're considering him for your DFS lineup, scroll down prior to his upcoming matchup against the Bears.

Thinking about playing Higgins this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Tee Higgins Week 9 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Chicago Bears

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Chicago Bears Game Date: November 2, 2025

November 2, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.2

7.2 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.1

9.1 Projected Receiving Yards: 48.01

48.01 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.40

Projections provided by numberFire

Higgins Fantasy Performance

With 60.0 fantasy points in 2025 (7.5 per game), Higgins is the 27th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 106th overall.

In his last three games, Higgins has posted 32.2 fantasy points (10.7 per game), as he's hauled in 12 passes on 20 targets for 202 yards and two touchdowns.

Higgins has grabbed 18 balls (on 33 targets) for 256 yards and three touchdowns in his last five games, good for 43.6 fantasy points (8.7 per game) during that period.

The high point of Higgins' fantasy season came against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 7, when he racked up 15.6 fantasy points with zero passing yards, zero TDs, and picks.

From a fantasy standpoint, Tee Higgins delivered his worst fantasy point total of the year (1.5 points) in Week 3 against the Minnesota Vikings, hauling in one ball for 15 yards.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Bears Defensive Performance

Chicago has allowed over 300 yards passing to only one player this year.

The Bears have given up at least one passing TD to seven opposing QBs this year.

Chicago has allowed five players to pass for at least two TDs in a game this season.

The Bears have allowed two players to pass for three or more touchdowns in a game this year.

A total of two players have racked up more than 100 yards receiving in a game against Chicago this year.

The Bears have allowed 12 players to catch a TD pass against them this year.

Chicago has allowed three players to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

One player has racked up over 100 yards rushing in a game against the Bears this year.

Chicago has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to five players this year.

The Bears have allowed at least two rushing TDs to only one player this season.

Want more data and analysis on Tee Higgins? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.