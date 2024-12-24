Tee Higgins Fantasy Week 17: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Broncos

Wide receiver Tee Higgins has a matchup versus the 18th-ranked passing defense in the league (219.8 yards conceded per game) in Week 17, when his Cincinnati Bengals take on the Denver Broncos, Saturday at 4:30 PM ET.

Higgins vs. Broncos Game Info

Matchup: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Denver Broncos

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Denver Broncos Game Day: December 28, 2024

December 28, 2024 Game Time: 4:30 PM

4:30 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 10.3

10.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 13.1

13.1 Projected Receiving Yards: 71.89

71.89 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.52

Projections provided by numberFire

Higgins Fantasy Performance

With 114.7 fantasy points in 2024 (11.5 per game), Higgins is the 28th-ranked player at the WR position and 104th among all players.

During his last three games Higgins has been targeted 24 times, with 15 receptions for 169 yards and two TDs, leading to 28.9 fantasy points (9.6 per game) during that stretch.

Higgins has been targeted 47 times, with 29 receptions for 386 yards and four TDs, in his last five games. He has put up 62.6 fantasy points (12.5 per game) during that period.

The peak of Higgins' fantasy season so far was Week 11 against the Los Angeles Chargers, when he caught nine balls on 13 targets for 148 yards with one touchdown, good for 20.8 fantasy points.

From a fantasy perspective, Tee Higgins stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 14 against the Dallas Cowboys, grabbing two passes on five targets for 23 yards (2.3 fantasy points).

Broncos Defensive Performance

One player has recorded over 300 yards passing in a game against Denver this year.

The Broncos have given up at least one passing TD to 12 opposing QBs this season.

A total of four players have thrown for two or more TDs against Denver this year.

The Broncos have allowed two players to pass for three or more touchdowns in a game this season.

Denver has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to four players this year.

The Broncos have allowed a touchdown reception by 17 players this year.

Denver has allowed two players to catch two or more TD passes in a game this year.

The Broncos have given up more than 100 yards rushing to three players this season.

Denver has given up at least one rushing TD to seven players this season.

The Broncos have given up at least two rushing TDs to two players this season.

