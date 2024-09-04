Tee Higgins Fantasy Week 1: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Patriots

Tee Higgins and the Cincinnati Bengals will play the New England Patriots -- whose passing defense was ranked 11th in the NFL last year (208.4 yards conceded per game) -- in Week 1, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Is Higgins a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he plays the Patriots? More stats and info can be found in this article, so take a look.

Higgins vs. Patriots Game Info

Matchup: Cincinnati Bengals vs. New England Patriots

Cincinnati Bengals vs. New England Patriots Game Day: September 8, 2024

September 8, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 8.60

8.60 Projected Receiving Yards: 60.96

60.96 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.42

Higgins 2023 Fantasy Performance

Higgins picked up 95.6 fantasy points (8.0 per game), 45th at his position and 154th in the league.

In his best performance last year -- Week 2 versus the Baltimore Ravens -- Higgins accumulated 20.9 fantasy points. His stat line: eight catches, 89 yards and two touchdowns.

Higgins accumulated 20.0 fantasy points in Week 16 against the Pittsburgh Steelers -- five catches, 140 yards and one touchdown -- which was his second-best performance last year.

In Week 4 versus the Tennessee Titans, Higgins collected 1.9 fantasy points (his second-lowest total of the year), via these numbers: two receptions, 19 yards, on four targets.

Patriots Defensive Performance

New England gave up more than 300 passing yards to three QBs last season.

The Patriots allowed at least one passing TD to 13 opposing QBs last season.

Against New England last season, five players threw for at least two touchdowns in a game.

Last year, the Patriots allowed one player to throw for three or more TDs in a game.

Against New England last season, three players recorded more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

Against the Patriots last season, 19 players caught a TD pass.

Last season, no player hauled in more than one touchdown pass versus New England.

Looking at run defense, the Patriots gave up more than 100 rushing yards to two players last season.

Against New England last season, 12 players rushed for at least one TD.

In the running game, the Patriots allowed two players to score at least two rushing touchdowns against them last year.

