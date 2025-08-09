Tee Higgins 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Tee Higgins posted 149.1 fantasy points last season, 19th among all NFL wide receivers. The Cincinnati Bengals WR is currently the 14th-ranked player at his position fantasy-wise (by average draft position) going into 2025, and we have lots more stats and projections on him here.

Tee Higgins Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Higgins' fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 149.1 77 19 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 148.3 66 16

Tee Higgins 2024 Game-by-Game

In Week 17 versus the Denver Broncos, Higgins put up a season-high 29.1 fantasy points, thanks to this stat line: 11 receptions, 131 yards and three touchdowns. View the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 Commanders 3.9 6 3 39 0 Week 4 @Panthers 6.0 10 6 60 0 Week 5 Ravens 20.3 14 9 83 2 Week 6 @Giants 7.7 7 7 77 0 Week 7 @Browns 14.2 8 4 82 1 Week 11 @Chargers 20.8 13 9 148 1 Week 13 Steelers 12.9 10 5 69 1 View Full Table ChevronDown

Tee Higgins vs. Other Bengals Receivers

The Bengals threw the football on 63.2% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 36.8% of the time. That offensive attack ranked sixth in the NFL in points scored. Here's a glance at how Higgins' 2024 receiving figures stack up against his Cincinnati Bengals teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Tee Higgins 109 73 911 10 24 Ja'Marr Chase 175 127 1708 17 35 Mike Gesicki 83 65 665 2 10 Noah Fant 64 48 500 1 5

Want more data and analysis on Tee Higgins? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.