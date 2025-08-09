FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Tee Higgins 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Tee Higgins 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Tee Higgins posted 149.1 fantasy points last season, 19th among all NFL wide receivers. The Cincinnati Bengals WR is currently the 14th-ranked player at his position fantasy-wise (by average draft position) going into 2025, and we have lots more stats and projections on him here.

Tee Higgins Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Higgins' fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points149.17719
2025 Projected Fantasy Points148.36616

Tee Higgins 2024 Game-by-Game

In Week 17 versus the Denver Broncos, Higgins put up a season-high 29.1 fantasy points, thanks to this stat line: 11 receptions, 131 yards and three touchdowns. View the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 3Commanders3.963390
Week 4@Panthers6.0106600
Week 5Ravens20.3149832
Week 6@Giants7.777770
Week 7@Browns14.284821
Week 11@Chargers20.81391481
Week 13Steelers12.9105691

Tee Higgins vs. Other Bengals Receivers

The Bengals threw the football on 63.2% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 36.8% of the time. That offensive attack ranked sixth in the NFL in points scored. Here's a glance at how Higgins' 2024 receiving figures stack up against his Cincinnati Bengals teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Tee Higgins109739111024
Ja'Marr Chase17512717081735
Mike Gesicki8365665210
Noah Fant644850015

Want more data and analysis on Tee Higgins? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

