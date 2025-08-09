Tee Higgins 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
Tee Higgins posted 149.1 fantasy points last season, 19th among all NFL wide receivers. The Cincinnati Bengals WR is currently the 14th-ranked player at his position fantasy-wise (by average draft position) going into 2025, and we have lots more stats and projections on him here.
Tee Higgins Key Fantasy Stats
Snag a look at Higgins' fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2024 Fantasy Points
|149.1
|77
|19
|2025 Projected Fantasy Points
|148.3
|66
|16
Tee Higgins 2024 Game-by-Game
In Week 17 versus the Denver Broncos, Higgins put up a season-high 29.1 fantasy points, thanks to this stat line: 11 receptions, 131 yards and three touchdowns. View the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 3
|Commanders
|3.9
|6
|3
|39
|0
|Week 4
|@Panthers
|6.0
|10
|6
|60
|0
|Week 5
|Ravens
|20.3
|14
|9
|83
|2
|Week 6
|@Giants
|7.7
|7
|7
|77
|0
|Week 7
|@Browns
|14.2
|8
|4
|82
|1
|Week 11
|@Chargers
|20.8
|13
|9
|148
|1
|Week 13
|Steelers
|12.9
|10
|5
|69
|1
Tee Higgins vs. Other Bengals Receivers
The Bengals threw the football on 63.2% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 36.8% of the time. That offensive attack ranked sixth in the NFL in points scored. Here's a glance at how Higgins' 2024 receiving figures stack up against his Cincinnati Bengals teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Tee Higgins
|109
|73
|911
|10
|24
|Ja'Marr Chase
|175
|127
|1708
|17
|35
|Mike Gesicki
|83
|65
|665
|2
|10
|Noah Fant
|64
|48
|500
|1
|5
