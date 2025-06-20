The 21st edition of the FIFA Club World Cup began in the U.S. on Saturday, June 14 with the tournament’s expanded format featuring 32 teams.

The tournament has been played since 2000 but has seen many variations. Over the years, it's been combined with other tournaments, there have been new host countries, and the format has changed drastically.

Despite this, there have been a few clubs which have won the FIFA Club World Cup multiple times. Here are the teams with the most all-time FIFA Club World Cup titles.

Teams with Most FIFA Club World Cup Titles

Here are the 12 clubs with at least one FIFA Club World Cup title.

Club Titles Year(s) Real Madrid 5 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2022 FC Barcelona 3 2009, 2011, 2015 Bayern Munich 2 2013, 2020 Corinthians 2 2000, 2012 AC Milan 1 2007 Chelsea FC 1 2021 Inter Milan 1 2010 View Full Table ChevronDown

Let's run through the four clubs with multiple FIFA Club World Cup titles.

Real Madrid (5)

Real Madrid has a record five Club World Cup titles, with the bulk of their dominance occurring over the last decade.

Real Madrid first won the CWC in 2014 thanks to a strong tournament from Welsh winger Gareth Bale. This was the first of Bale's four CWC titles with the club.

The true Real Madrid dynasty began two years later, however. Real Madrid won three consecutive Club World Cups from 2016-18, spurred by some otherworldly performances from Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo and the aforementioned Bale.

The Spanish club had a brief title drought following their 2018 run, though that didn't last long. They returned to glory in 2022 as Vinicius Junior and Federico Valverde each netted a pair of goals in a 5-3 thriller over Al-Hilal in the title game.

FC Barcelona (3)

With three Club World Cup titles, FC Barcelona has the second-most titles in CWC history. Unlike their Spanish counterparts, Barcelona's run took place toward the beginning of the CWC's inception.

Barcelona's first title came in 2009 in what may still be the most thrilling Club World Cup Final to date. After trailing 1-0 for over 40 minutes, Barcelona used an 89th-minute goal from Pedro to force extra time. Then, in the 110th minute, Lionel Messi netted the eventual game-winner to bring Barcelona their first CWC title.

Messi spurred Barcelona to another CWC title two years later in 2011, though they'd have to wait another few years before tasting glory a third (and final) time.

In 2015, Messi helped lead Barcelona to a Club World Cup, though Luis Suarez's five tournament goals -- two of which came in the Final -- stole the headlines.

Despite Barcelona winning La Liga this past season, they failed to qualify for the 2025 Club World Cup.

Bayern Munich, Corinthians (2)

Outside of the two Spanish powerhouses, Germany's Bayern Munich and Brazil's Corinthians are the only other teams to win multiple Club World Cups.

Bayern Munich's first Club World Cup title came in 2013 thanks the German club allowing zero goals across the Semifinals and Final. They picked up their second title in 2020, completing the coveted sextuple.

Corinthians won the inaugural Club World Cup in 2000 before returning to glory in 2012. Their 2000 title remains the best finish by a club from that tourney's CWC's host nation.

